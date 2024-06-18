-
1
‘Every time I stepped out, the camera was on’: Love and resilience in captivity with Gautam Navlakha
-
2
‘Lathis, threats and gunshots’: How BJP wrested a narrow victory in UP
-
3
Why Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian in space, rarely thinks about his time there
-
4
Why the sanction to prosecute Arundhati Roy under UAPA is legally suspect
-
5
A new book shows how the British Empire facilitated the Hajj pilgrimage of its Muslim subjects
-
6
How did the city of Tezpur in Assam get its name? The answer lies in a Hindu legend about Krishna
-
7
Fiction: What will ‘Mohammadiya Hindu’ Ashiq Miyan do when LK Advani’s Ram rath arrives in Aramganj?
-
8
Cricket: Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan breaks record for fastest century in the Twenty20 format
-
9
We may sue NCERT if our names not removed from revised textbooks: Suhas Palshikar and Yogendra Yadav
-
10
Reading list: Science fiction writer Gautam Bhatia recommends 15 books to sample the genre