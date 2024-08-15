Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2 not only links with its 2018 predecessor but also segues into Bhediya, which he directed in 2022. Mortal men, a benevolent sorceress and a werewolf with impeccable timing join forces to take on a headless creature that has been whisking away the young women of Chanderi.

In Stree, Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends Jana (Abhishek Banerjee), Bittu (Aparshakti Khurana) and Rudra (Pankaj Tripathi) took the help of an unnamed witch (Shraddha Kapoor) in calming a disgruntled female ghost who was targeting Chanderi’s male populace. In Stree 2, the nameless woman returns to help Vicky deal with a demon straight out of the legend of Sleepy Hollow.

The fiend has the ability to separate its head from its body. The Woman With No Name has a magical braid and a hidden agenda. Vicky, who is devoted to his mysterious benefactor, has only one goal: to win her heart, even if it means losing his dignity in the bargain.

Play Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum, Stree 2 (2024).

Niren Bhatt’s twist-heavy screenplay builds on the first film’s characters that were created by the original writers Raj and DK. While Stree 2 tries a bit too hard to ratchet up the mayhem, Vicky and his friends are so lovable, so sincere and so madcap that they can be forgiven for failing to evolve in any meaningful way.

The ham-and-cheese extravaganza doles out laughs and scares in equal measure. Riotous wordplay, numerous throwbacks to the source movie and frenzied hithering-tithering ensue as the monster runs amok. Improved visual effects and a suitably frightening adversary smoothly mesh with the cartoonish antics of characters always out to have a good time.

The new movie is bigger, scarier, nuttier – and cleverly mapped to connect its various plot strands with subsequent follow-ups. Lip service is paid to women’s empowerment, with the real goal being to further the monster universe that began with Stree. The 149-minute film not only has a post-credits teaser but also two songs before the final credits have rolled.

The extra layers of flab most benefit Rajkummar Rao, in excellent shape as the proudly virginal Vicky, and Shraddha Kapoor, whose alluring presence elevates a one-note character. Rao is light on his feet as he dances around the object of his desire, always willing to go along with her risky plans.

Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana supply the giggles as Chanderi’s unlikely Avengers, rushing headlong into situations they are ill-equipped to handle. Varun Dhawan has an electrifying cameo, while another movie star turns up in a less effective guest appearance that is mercifully short-lived – but hold the thought. This monsterverse is only just getting started.