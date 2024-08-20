Reading
1
Unsafe by design: Bad infrastructure keeps women watching their backs – fixing this would be a start
2
How two English artists, a century apart, saw the Taj Mahal and what it says about colonial-era art
3
Harsh Mander: Allowing bureaucrats to join the RSS marks the final burial of India’s ‘steel frame’
4
For children: A new book answers every question that a child might have about trees and their lives
5
‘Angry Young Men’ review: The iconic Salim-Javed dish out warm anecdotes and some insights
6
Women in Malayalam film industry face sexual abuse, lack of safety: Justice Hema committee report
7
Manipur: Audio allegedly featuring CM N Biren Singh meant to incite communal violence, says police
8
Why 200-odd Myanmarese refugees are languishing in Indian jails after serving their prison terms
9
This book examines how the 1992 Mumbai riots increased ghettoisation and Hindu-Muslim distrust
10
Sub-categorisation verdict helps BJP’s agenda and endangers Dalit future