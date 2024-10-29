Reading
1
Start the week with a film: ‘Tortoise Under the Earth’ is a haunting portrayal of displacement
2
‘Felt like I was under hypnosis’: How digital arrest scams dupe Indians of their hard-earned money
3
Ten-year-old preacher’s mother moves court against ‘anti-Hindu’ YouTubers
4
How a feminine hygiene firm created brand awareness with innovative marketing strategies
5
Science fiction: Jagat is frozen in stasis for 100 years for a crime he may not have committed
6
50 more flights receive bomb threats in a day
7
How the invasive water hyacinth is helping build livelihoods – with an ecological bonus
8
Four reasons why Congress does not learn from its electoral failures – and what it can do about it
9
The amazing story of ‘The Indian Ladies’ Magazine’ and its founder Kamala Satthianadha
10
101 ex-bureaucrats urge Amit Shah to act against ‘majoritarian aggression’ in Uttarakhand