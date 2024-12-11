Reading
-
1
Fiction: 70-year-old Unnikrishnan calls a press conference to announce the date of his death
-
2
Opinion: Why shudras must build museums of agrarian and artisanal instruments
-
3
‘Still Lives’: Reshma Ruia’s novel shows how the loss of home sometimes leads to a loss of self
-
4
A recipe worth trying from baker Shivesh Bhatia’s new cookbook of chocolate desserts
-
5
After ridiculing him all his life, the Carnatic music world is celebrating MD Ramanathan
-
6
How Satyajit Ray filmed the ‘Sonar Kella’ scene of the actors chasing a train on camelback
-
7
In a new book, a doctor questions ideas about hair care products, premature greying, and more
-
8
A new book asks what ails Indian manufacturing and whether it can increase its share in the economy
-
9
‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ review: Marquez adaptation yields a feast of ideas and visuals
-
10
King cobra has four distinct species, finds new study