Reading
-
1
A Hindu festival called Christmas: Encounters between a non-practising Hindu and Roman Catholicism
-
2
‘Baby John’ review: What a way to end the year
-
3
The best films we watched in 2024
-
4
‘The Surti is a rangila’: In her memoir, a former IAS officer reflects on her posting in Surat
-
5
An 83-year-old short story by Jorge Luis Borges portends a bleak future for the internet
-
6
‘Fear, fear and only fear’: Muslims in Sambhal are on edge as government turns against them
-
7
In Bangladesh, a concert shows how creative freedom could transform the beleaguered nation
-
8
Bapsi Sidhwa, one of Pakistan’s most acclaimed writers, dies at 86
-
9
How petha became a part of Indian Christmas
-
10
‘Our shadows drag us back’: Poems by 2024 Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar winner Ramesh Karthik Nayak