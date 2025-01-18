Reading
-
1
‘Send millions of Indian peasants to Brazil to eradicate poverty and starvation’
-
2
Foxconn halts equipment, manpower from China to Indian iPhone factories
-
3
‘A subject that is guaranteed to make you universally disliked’: Pankaj Mishra on writing about Gaza
-
4
‘Emergency’ review: A parodic Indira Gandhi biopic
-
5
Readers’ comments: TM Krishna’s concerns are valid but he misses uniqueness of Carnatic music
-
6
The murky, unregulated world of psychological counselling in India
-
7
Tejashwi Yadav named chief of Rashtriya Janata Dal
-
8
Food history: How nihari went from being the humble food of the poor to a dish for the high table
-
9
How more than 40 workers from Jharkhand found themselves stranded in Cameroon
-
10
‘Bada Naam Karenge’ trailer: Sooraj Barjatya’s series is about Gen Z and traditional values