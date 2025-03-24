Reading
-
1
Start the week with a film: ‘A Hard Day’ is a breathless, breathtaking thriller
-
2
In Kolkata, a Jewish school centenary puts on the focus on the community’s rich legacy in the city
-
3
Why Modi’s volte face on Sunita Williams is newsworthy
-
4
Diarrhoea is rising in Maharashtra. Are poorly built Swachh Bharat Mission toilets responsible?
-
5
Food and the memories it evokes can help comfort dementia patients
-
6
How India’s capital-intensive growth is exacerbating income inequality
-
7
In Jammu and Kashmir, unemployment crisis is pushing women into low-paying jobs
-
8
Ramachandra Guha: In battle against ‘Hindi imposition’, a war between two distinct visions of India
-
9
World TB Day: Why access to accurate diagnostic services continue to be a problem in India
-
10
‘I Am on the Hit List’: A lament for Gauri Lankesh, and a country that lost its way