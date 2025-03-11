Also read:
In music-themed ‘Chamak’, looking for the ‘spirit of Punjab’ beyond its stereotypes
Probe wildlife exports to Gujarat’s Vantara zoo, says South African animal protection group
Fateh Sahi: The 18th-century Huseypur ruler who fought a guerrilla war against East India Company
Delhi court says Sharjeel Imam ‘kingpin’ of 2019 Jamia violence, frames charges
Family history: A doctor’s posting in the Khasi Hills and the humble khichdi that sustained him
Why a push for cleaner air is bad news for Mumbai’s iconic pao
The line between police and vigilante blurs
Is social media an ‘addiction’? This study looked at bodily responses while scrolling Instagram
The complex story of the first British Indian to win an Olympic medal
India was world’s second-largest weapons importer in 2024: Report
13 arrested after communal clashes in MP’s Mhow following India’s Champions Trophy win
Also read:
In music-themed ‘Chamak’, looking for the ‘spirit of Punjab’ beyond its stereotypes