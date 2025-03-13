Reading
The UK wants to ban first-cousin marriages – but there’s an ethical challenge
Delhi HC orders removal of YouTuber Shyam Meera’s video on Jaggi Vasudev, Isha Foundation
With silence as his ally, mridangam stalwart K Arun Prakash is rewriting the rules of drumming
Why you should revisit the classics, even if you did not like them at school
‘We owe nothing to the state’: Why this live-in couple is taking on Uttarakhand’s Uniform Civil Code
Can Indian Muslims be represented only by Muslim leaders?
15% drop in Indians studying abroad, shows government data
A new book examines urban India’s changing attitudes to marriage and the reasons for this
A new book examines the violent legacy of the Criminal Tribes Act on Tamil Nadu’s Maravar community
‘Digital luddites’ aren’t anti-progress – they want to democratise technology