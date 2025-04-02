Reading
-
1
Kele ki machchli, moong dal ke shami kebab, atte ka keema: The faux ‘meat’ dishes of Kayasth cuisine
-
2
How the attacks on Kunal Kamra undermine the freedoms of all Indians
-
3
In the injustice of Bhutan’s ‘mindfulness city’, a plea to King Jigme Khesar
-
4
How Indian artists transformed Western ‘Cubism’
-
5
A woman’s place is in the kitchen – except if she’s a chef in the male-dominated culinary world
-
6
A new book recounts how Lal Bahadur Shastri improved third-class train travel as railway minister
-
7
A film on Meena Kumari hopes to discover the ‘truly multifaceted being’ beyond the screen
-
8
Police issue notices to audience members who attended Kunal Kamra’s show: Report
-
9
From the memoir: A longtime Indian Railways employee remembers her first posting at a remote station
-
10
Why experts are sceptical about the benefits of linking voter IDs with Aadhaar