Reading
-
1
‘Sita in Exile’: A novel about gender expectations of women in the Ramayana (and the modern world)
-
2
Beyond the hype, millet cultivation is a challenge
-
3
A new book examines the role of the Indian man at home, and his dependence on his family and wife
-
4
Ramachandra Guha: Ignored by the ‘national’ media, a disaster is unfolding in Great Nicobar
-
5
Jane Austen at 250: Shashi Deshpande on the ‘perfect artist’ who reinvented the novel
-
6
India’s passport ranking drops to 148 among 199 countries
-
7
A new book studies ancient texts and ideas to identify six systems of Indian philosophy
-
8
‘Quality translation is important to increase readership’: AJ Thomas, editor of ‘100 Indian Stories’
-
9
‘Ground Zero’ trailer: Emraan Hashmi leads film about anti-terrorist operation in Kashmir
-
10
Lessons in not-so-free speech from Kunal Kamra, ‘L2: Empuraan’ cases