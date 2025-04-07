Reading
1
A new book examines the role of the Indian man at home, and his dependence on his family and wife
2
Beyond the hype, millet cultivation is a challenge
3
‘Quality translation is important to increase readership’: AJ Thomas, editor of ‘100 Indian Stories’
4
‘Sita in Exile’: A novel about gender expectations of women in the Ramayana (and the modern world)
5
This book shows how vast the creator and influencer economy is, and why brands need to tap into it
6
How a young couple’s death made India and Pakistan reopen the ‘bridge to peace’ – briefly
7
A new book studies ancient texts and ideas to identify six systems of Indian philosophy
8
How Madhya Pradesh is using externment provisions to curb activism, dissent
9
Start the week with a film: A colour-coded final exit in ‘The Room Next Door’
10
Jane Austen at 250: Shashi Deshpande on the ‘perfect artist’ who reinvented the novel