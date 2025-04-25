Baipan Bhari Deva director Kedar Shinde’s Zapuk Zupuk stars Suraj Chavan, the social media sensation who won the Marathi version of the Bigg Boss reality show in 2024. In the Marathi-language Zapuk Zapuk, Chavan plays an extension of his virtual image – a simpleton with a big heart, a rustic manner and unique catchphrases.

Suraj is a peon at a small-town school who expresses himself through his alter ego Surajveer. The caped crusader Surajveer is everything Suraj isn’t – brave, authoritative and attractive.

The object of Suraj’s affections is socially superior to him in every way. Narayani (Jui Bhagwat) is the daughter of the local politician Punjab Rao (Milind Gawali). Despite her wealth, Narayani is a deadly earnest social worker type, electing to teach at the school where Suraj works (although she does get the job because of her dad’s clout).

Suraj’s Walter Mitty fantasies get a Cyrano De Bergerac-scripted twist when he gets the artist Shekhar (Indraneil Kamat) to write love letters on his behalf for Narayani. Rajkumar (Hemant Pharande), who is related to Punjab Rao’s second wife Vrunda (Deepali Pansare), steps in as the ogre in a fairy tale with a clueless father, an evil stepmother, a prince and princess pairing, and a clown.

Omkar Mangesh Dutt’s screenplay is as conventional as its leading man is unorthodox. Plot turns that studiously avoid dark edges or dangerous curves await Suraj, Narayani and Shekhar. The only relief from the predictable and overstretched storytelling is offered by Suraj’s achingly authenticity and his fantastical moments.

The 144-minute film doesn’t quite know what to do with its hero, played by a self-made orphan who rose out of poverty to fame. Although the most resonant scenes revolve around Suraj, the movie misses the opportunity to package Chavan as a contemporary version of Dada Kondke’s buffoonish heroes.

Kondke’s characters had more control and authorship over their destinies, unlike Chavan. Zapuk Zupuk doesn’t patronise Chavan nor descends into cringe comedy. But the focus on the Narayani-Shekhar romance and Narayani’s domestic troubles takes away from a deeper exploration of Suraj’s back story.

Suraj’s child-like manner is further emphasised by the company he keeps – a bunch of school students. Seemingly incapable of grown-up reactions or emotions, Suraj is boxed in as the classic Fool – a character Chavan plays perfectly.

Chavan supplies most of the humour, through scenes that echo the actor’s videos on social media. Chavan is also very good in a scene with his onscreen sister, played by Payal Jadhav.

The gimmick of casting Chavan turns to be the chief attraction – and the film’s only one. Although Jui Bhagwat is sincerity personified, the literally wide-eyed Narayani, who is unaware of the effect she has on Suraj, doesn’t inspire confidence.