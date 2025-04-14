Reading
-
1
In ‘Dr BR Ambedkar: Now & Then’, living through caste injustice and seeking a way out
-
2
In Lahore, a back-to-roots journey and a taste of gracious Pakistani hospitality
-
3
Praise with stereotypes: How Western journalists portrayed Jaipur in early 20th century
-
4
‘Women’s rights’ are a convenient cover for UCC’s intrusive provisions
-
5
Sunday book pick: Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s 1848 social media sensation book ‘White Nights’
-
6
CAG flags Rs 922 crore cost escalation in Mumbai Coastal Road due to ‘unjustified’ design change
-
7
‘The Last Knot’: An inventive novel that transports us to Kashmir’s era of tyranny under Dogra rule
-
8
Man accused of killing 5-year-old shot dead by police in Karnataka’s Hubballi
-
9
Travel writing: A solo traveller recalls a Christmas Eve spent camping on a beach in Karnataka
-
10
Explained: How a landmark Supreme Court judgement has ended the governor’s ‘pocket veto’