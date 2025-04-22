Reading
-
1
A new book urges couples to re-examine traditional Indian marriages and family structures
-
2
When home becomes history: The house on Faiz Road
-
3
Fiction: A retired man is forced to return to work after builders foil his attempts to buy a house
-
4
A Bengali poet writes about being a ‘failure’ despite publishing several books and winning awards
-
5
Several tourists feared killed in Pahalgam militant attack
-
6
Supreme Court’s Tamil Nadu governor bills judgement does not apply to Kerala case, claims Centre
-
7
Start the week with a film: ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’ is an ode to personal and political passions
-
8
This Instagram-influencer cop is Adityanath’s key to Sambhal
-
9
Author sues Kangana Ranaut’s company for claiming ‘Emergency’ film is based on her book
-
10
Ramdev ordered to take down advertisements claiming Rooh Afza is used for ‘sharbat jihad’