Trailers and teasers were unveiled at Netflix’s annual fan event Tudum, which took place on Saturday in Los Angeles. Tudum – named after Netflix’s signature sound – also saw live performances by Lady Gaga and Indian rapper Hanumankind.

Hanumankind performs at Netflix Tudum. Courtesy Netflix.

Apart from performing such songs as Bloody Mary and Abracadabra, Lady Gaga was revealed as a guest star in the second season of Wednesday, the supernatural comedy based on the character Wednesday Addams from the Addams Family stories.

Gaga plays Rosaline Rotwood, a teacher at Nevermore. The new season will be premiered on August 6 and September 3.

The trailer of the third season of Squid Game, Netflix’s global smash hit, was released. The series is expected to conclude with the latest instalment, which will be premiered on June 27.

In Wake Up Dead Man, Rian Johnson’s latest film in the Knives Out franchise, Daniel Craig reprises his role as the private detective Benoit Blanc. Wake Up Dead Man also stars Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Cailee Spaeny and Daryl McCormack. The film will be streamed on Netflix on December 12.

The team behind One Piece, the live-action series based on the best-selling manga comics, provided a glimpse of a new addition to the cast: the reindeer-boy hybrid named Chopper. Mikaela Hoover has voiced Chopper as well as performed facial capture for the character.

The second season will be out on Netflix in 2026.

Guillermo del Toro’s tribute to Mary Shelley’s novel Frankenstein stars Oscar Isaac as the scientist Viktor Frankenstein, Jacob Elordi as the monster created by Viktor, and Mia Goth. The film also stars Christoph Waltz as a doctor who attempts to track down the monster 40 years after the events of the story. The film is scheduled for a November release.

Stranger Things season 5 – the final chapter in the long-running science fiction horror show – will be will released in three batches: four episodes on November 26, three episodes on December 25 and the final episode on December 31.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon team up once again for The Rip, a crime thriller directed by Joe Carnahan (The A-Team, The Grey). Affleck and Damon plays police officers in Miami who stumble upon a large stash of cash.

The cast includes Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Kyle Chandler and Catalina Sandino. The film will be out on Netflix on January 16, 2026.

The sports comedy Happy Gilmore 2, a sequel to Happy Gilmore (1996), stars Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald and Denis Dugan, among others. The film will be out on Netflix on July 25.