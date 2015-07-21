Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh’s new film clocks all of 14 minutes and nine seconds. The short film, which is also written by Ghosh, is part of a series produced by the liquor company Royal Stag.

Ahalya regards with fresh eyes the mythical woman from the Ramayana, who cheats on her much older husband with the god Indra who appears before her in disguise. In the original story, Gautama, Ahalya’s husband, curses her for her transgression, but there’s something else going on in Ghosh’s version. Superbly acted by Soumitra Chatterjee, Radhika Apte and Tota Rowchowdhury, Ahalya keeps a leash on its revelations and turns on the creeps.