Who owns the catchy tune ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’?

A remix of the popular 1990s song features in the March 17 release ‘Machine’, but its origin dates back to the 14th century.

In the March 17 release Machine, the popular dance track Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from the 1994 movie Mohra has been remixed as Cheez Badi with additional lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed and music by Tanishk Bagchi.

Should Machine’s directors Abbas-Mustan have procured permission from lyricist Anand Bakshi and composer Viju Shah, who composed the tune in Mohra? Or should they have stretched further back into antiquity?

Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast has been ripped from Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s qawwali number Dum Mast Qalandar. The lyrics of Khan’s spiritual song were written by fourteenth-century poet Amir Khusro and later modified by eighteenth-century poet Bulleh Shah. Dum Mast Qalandar has been through numerous iterations since, and has been sung by several artists, including Noor Jehan, Runa Laila, Abida Parveen, Reshma and the Sabri Brothers.

When Viju Shah produced the track Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast Hai, lyricist Anand Bakshi replaced the words of the Sufi paean in praise of the saint Shahbaz Qalandar. The trance-like rhythm of Dum Mast Qalandar that was intrinsic to Khan’s version acquired sexual and sexist overtones. The “mast cheez” in this song was the woman, played by Raveena Tandon. Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast Hai was a resounding hit.

Cheez Badi from Machine (2017).

The latest remix allows Ahmed and Bagchi to legitimise what is in some ways a theft of Khan’s work. In their favour, Ahmed and Bagchi could always argue that the song does not belong to Khan either. The loophole can’t be used for the remixed Tamma Tamma Again in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which reworks the song Tamma Tamma Loge from Thanedaar – itself a copy of Mory Kante’s Tama.

In both cases, the producers could argue that they have purchased the rights to and retooled the Hindi versions. Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast is owned by the music label Venus, which were sold to Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series for Machine. Tamma Tamma Again bypasses the original creator by focusing on the rip-off by by Bappi Lahiri.

The lyrics of Cheez Badi provide a clue into the free-flowing attitude towards copyright infringement. Udit Narayan sings, “Tera husn hi zabardast” (Your beauty is terrific) and follows it with the refrain word dast (which also rhymes with mast) to keep step with the beats. One translation of the Hindi word dast is diarrhea.

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan sings Dam Mast Qalandar Mast Mast.
A special shade of blue inspired these musicians to create a musical piece

Thanks to an interesting neurological condition called synesthesia.

NEXA

On certain forums on the Internet, heated discussions revolve around the colour of number 9 or the sound of strawberry cupcake. And most forum members mount a passionate defence of their points of view on these topics. These posts provide insight into a lesser known, but well-documented, sensory condition called synesthesia - simply described as the cross wiring of the senses.

Synesthetes can ‘see’ music, ‘taste’ paintings, ‘hear’ emotions...and experience other sensory combinations based on their type. If this seems confusing, just pay some attention to our everyday language. It’s riddled with synesthesia-like metaphors - ‘to go green with envy’, ‘to leave a bad taste in one’s mouth’, ‘loud colours’, ‘sweet smells’ and so on.

Synesthesia is a deeply individual experience for those who have it and differs from person to person. About 80 different types of synesthesia have been discovered so far. Some synesthetes even have multiple types, making their inner experience far richer than most can imagine.

Most synesthetes vehemently maintain that they don’t consider their synesthesia to be problem that needs to be fixed. Indeed, synesthesia isn’t classified as a disorder, but only a neurological condition - one that scientists say may even confer cognitive benefits, chief among them being a heightened sense of creativity.

Pop culture has celebrated synesthetic minds for centuries. Synesthetic musicians, writers, artists and even scientists have produced a body of work that still inspires. Indeed, synesthetes often gravitate towards the arts. Eduardo is a Canadian violinist who has synesthesia. He’s, in fact, so obsessed with it that he even went on to do a doctoral thesis on the subject. Eduardo has also authored a children’s book meant to encourage latent creativity, and synesthesia, in children.

Litsa, a British violinist, sees splashes of paint when she hears music. For her, the note G is green; she can’t separate the two. She considers synesthesia to be a fundamental part of her vocation. Samara echoes the sentiment. A talented cellist from London, Samara can’t quite quantify the effect of synesthesia on her music, for she has never known a life without it. Like most synesthetes, the discovery of synesthesia for Samara was really the realisation that other people didn’t experience the world the way she did.

Eduardo, Litsa and Samara got together to make music guided by their synesthesia. They were invited by Maruti NEXA to interpret their new automotive colour - NEXA Blue. The signature shade represents the brand’s spirit of innovation and draws on the legacy of blue as the colour that has inspired innovation and creativity in art, science and culture for centuries.

Each musician, like a true synesthete, came up with a different note to represent the colour. NEXA roped in Indraneel, a composer, to tie these notes together into a harmonious composition. The video below shows how Sound of NEXA Blue was conceived.

You can watch Eduardo, Litsa and Samara play the entire Sound of NEXA Blue composition in the video below.

To know more about NEXA Blue and how the brand constantly strives to bring something exclusive and innovative to its customers, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.