Booker Prize winner Aravind Adiga’s Selection Day will be adapted into a web series by Netflix India. Selection Day is the second literary adaptation for Netflix after Vikram Chandra’s Sacred Games, which is being developed by Phantom Productions.

Selection Day will be produced in partnership with Seven Stories, the British production company run by filmmakers Sharon Maguire and Anand Tucker. Adiga’s novel is a coming of age tale that centres around the cricketing aspirations of 14-year-old Manjunath Kumar.

The streaming service has also commissioned Again, a supernatural detective series written by Marisha Mukerjee (part of the writing team of Quantico and Justified) and set in Delhi). In Again, a female detective in search of a serial killer is forced to confront her own past.