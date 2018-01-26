TALKING FILMS

Republic Day special: Trust Indian filmmakers to show us how the nation should be loved

Wave the tri-colour or belt out the national anthem and our heroes will come all guns blazing.

by 
Airlift | T Series

An easy way to magnify the leading man’s heroism in Indian cinema is to establish his devotion towards the country. The more aggressive this love is, the better. This card was played by Manoj Kumar to great effect for decades, to the extent that it became the subject of parody in subsequent years. In an early scene in Shirish Kunder’s Jaan-e-Mann (2006), Manoj Kumar is awarded an imaginary Filmfare Award for being the best patriotic hero.

Several actors since have tried their luck at playing the vigilant and violent son of the soil. The most successful among them are Vijaykanth in the case of Tamil cinema, and in Bollywood, Sunny Deol in the 1990s and early 2000s, and more recently, Akshay Kumar.

Patriotism and its warring cousin, jingoism, became a surefire box-office draw through the Manoj Kumar starrer Upkaar (1967), which came right after his Bhagat Singh bipoic Shaheed (1965). He continued to keep the tricolour flying high with the films Purab Aur Paschim (1970), Shor (1972) and Roti, Kapda aur Makaan (1974).

Purab Aur Paschim (1970).
Purab Aur Paschim (1970).

Patriotism was its most furious in the ’90s, as the insurgency in Kashmir peaked and Indo-Pak relations went south before culminating in the Kargil war of 1999. The trend continued till the mid-2000s and came back strongly after 2014 with stars such as Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn trying to step into Manoj Kumar’s shoes.

The display of jingoism in Indian cinema has often been extravagant, in contrast with the relatively gentle Manoj Kumar years. The actor and filmmaker did, however, go over the top later in Clerk (1989). In October 2017, when right-wing blogger Shefali Vaidya tweeted a bizarre tale of being able to give birth to triplets in an hospital safely because she was listening to the national anthem, a clip from Clerk that reflected the comicality of Vaidya’s account went viral.

Play
Clerk (1989).

In the clip, Satyapati (Ashok Kumar), a former Indian National Army soldier, has a heart attack and needs immediate medical attention. The local doctor refuses to attend to him. Satyapati’s son Bharat (Manoj Kumar) has a plan. He puts two freshly bought battery cells in a tape recorder and begins playing Qadam Qadam Badhaye Ja, the INA’s marching song. In no time, Satyapati is up and about, marching on the bed and singing along.

Clerk (1989).
Clerk (1989).

If Qadam Qadam Badhaye Ja makes an ailing heart patient spring back to life in Clerk, the national anthem momentarily makes Indians out of white Londoners in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001).

Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Anjali (Kajol) are attending a singing performance headed by their son Krish (Jibraan Khan) at his private school in London. Krish begins to sing the Indian national anthem, and is joined by his schoolmates. Rahul and Anjali immediately stand up, followed by every other Britisher in the audience.

Play
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001).

The Indian obsession with its national anthem is neatly parodied in Manish Acharya’s Loins of Punjab Presents (2007). Josh Cohen (Michael Raimondi) is a passionate Bollywood fan from New Jersey. He becomes one of the shortlisted contestants in a local singing competition, Desi Idol, arranged by and for non-resident Indians. When a finalist backs out, Cohen steps in her place, but the supporting musicians and audience are hostile. But he surprises all by breaking into Jana Gana Mana. The entire audience stands up on cue.

Play
Loins of Punjab Presents (2007).

The national anthem even proves handy to slay Pakistanis, in spirit.

In Sankalp Reddy’s war film The Ghazi Attack (2016), the Indian submarine S21 is forced to go 350 metres below sea level to escape repeated torpedo attacks from the Pakistani submarine, Ghazi. When the Indians seem to have no hope in place, the sounds of Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, and then Jana Gana Mana begin to reverberate through the Arabian sea. The Pakistanis are able to hear the singing, without headsets, from inside their chamber of titanium and steel underwater. Furious, the Pakistani commander, senselessly proceeds to exhaust the remaining torpedoes he has. They don’t succeed.

The national anthem also comes to the rescue of Rusi Billimoria (Saif Ali Khan), a film producer loyal to the British, and redeems him in Vishal Bhardwaj’s historical drama Rangoon (2017). Billimoria, who earlier sided with the British and helped them in fighting the INA, has a change of heart when his lover Julia (Kangana Ranaut) dies. Julia was sympathetic to the cause of independence. Billimoria hits back at the British soldiers and slays them with a sword. In the final scene, he walks over a tightrope and joins the INA while the strains of Subh Sukh Chain, the INA’s recreation of Jana Gana Mana, plays in the background.

In the Tamil film Pasanga (2009), director Pandiraj uses the national anthem to poke fun at the robotic response Jana Gana Mana generates in people. In a scene in which school children are busy fighting outside the classroom, a fellow student plays the national anthem out loud, forcing the children to stand still.

Nagraj Manjule uses a similar set-up in his debut film Fandry (2013) to make a subversive statement about nationalism. A Dalit family is running across its neighbourhood to catch hold of a pig. Students from a nearby school have gathered to witness the spectacle. The young boy from the family, Jabya (Somnath Awghade), is drowning in shame, especially since the witnesses include the upper-caste girl he is in love with. Just as the family manages to corner the pig, the national anthem is played in the school. Immediately, they stop the chase and stand with rapt attention as the pig walks away calmly.

Play
The national anthem scene in Fandry (2013).

The Indian tri-colour isn’t far behind in doing wonders for the way a character’s heroism is perceived.

In Hindustan Ki Kasam (1999), a man uses the Indian flag to hold hot samosas. Immediately, ex-army man Kabira (Amitabh Bachchan) arrives, snatches the flag from the man’s hand, and lectures him about its importance. The man quips that the piece of cloth costs 25 paise. Kabira destroys him with words: “You have priced your mother’s veil at 25 paise, at what price will you fix your daughter’s clothes?”

Play
Hindustan ki Kasam (1999).

Dharmendra gets his flag moment as another ex-soldier, Ranvir Singh, in Bhooka Sher. (2001). Two ruffians have undressed a woman, who is screaming for help. The brigadier throws the Indian flag on the woman who stays wrapped in it for the rest of the sequence. When asked who he is, Singh replies, “Wherever mother India’s daughters are in peril, I am there”, and proceeds to beat them black and blue.

Play
Bhooka Sher (2001).

In Harry Baweja’s Diljale (1994), Shyam (Ajay Devgn) is a nation-loving college student. In the song sequence, Mera Mulk Mera Desh, a group of separatists comes to Shyam’s college, take down the flag and throw it away. Shyam leaps from a jeep and catches it. A group of students prop up Shyam so that he can put the flag back in its rightful place. Shyam’s to-be-lady love Radhika (Sonali Bendre) appreciates this gesture from a distance.

Diljale (1994).
Diljale (1994).

Arvind Swamy goes the extra mile and puts his body on the line to protect the flag in Mani Ratnam’s Roja (1992). When militants attempt to burn the flag, Rishi (Swamy), who is their hostage, jumps on the burning flag.

Play
Roja (1992).

Sometimes, love for the motherland doesn’t need national totems at all. In the Tamil film Jai Hind (1994), police office Bharat (Arjun) is on a mission to decimate a group of terrorists who killed the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. In the middle of the action, Bharat’s ailing, bed-ridden mother gets a chance to speak to her son on the satellite phone. But Bharat hangs up without speaking a word with his gasping mother.

In Ratchagan (1997), Ajay (Nagarjuna) plays an unemployed angry young man who beats up lawbreakers before advising them to mend their ways. In one scene, Ajay comes across a bookie asking for bets in favour of India losing to Pakistan in a cricket match. Ajay clenches his fist and the veins in his hand start to swell and snake up to the ones in his neck. He thrashes the bookie and admonishes him: “Aren’t you ashamed to be an Indian?”

Ratchagan (1997).
Ratchagan (1997).
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.