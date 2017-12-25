Books to films

Book versus movie: David Fincher’s ‘Fight Club’ breaks the first rule of adaptations (it’s better)

David Fincher’s masterful adaptation embraces the madness of Chuck Palahniuk’s novel and makes the story better by changing its ending.

by 
Brad Pitt and Edward Norton in Fight Club | 20th Century Fox

David Fincher’s adaptation of the Chuck Palahniuk novel Fight Club (1996) rubbishes the old adage: “the book is better than the movie.”

The story revolves around an unnamed, young man (who often calls himself “Joe”; in the sequel written by Palahniuk, he is named Sebastian) who is exasperated with his dead-end corporate job and materialistic lifestyle. He cannot sleep and he wishes to die. At some point, he lets loose an alter ego, Tyler Durden, the lovechild of Loki, the god of mischief and the Nietzschean ubermensch. Durden looks, walks, talks and fornicates like the narrator wishes he could.

As Durden, the narrator mobilises huge groups of disillusioned men across the United States of America by bringing them into the fold of a “fight club” – where men can let go of their social, cultural and racial identities that they see as baggage and engage in bare-knuckled fighting. The fight club works as a release for its members, who otherwise want to fight the social responsibilities that they have to face as men.

Durden’s philosophy of breaking the self down to rock bottom in order to emerge as an ideal man is transported to a wider context: to remake the world as Durden sees fit. A terrorist movement, Project Mayhem, is initiated to burn down the world back to the Stone Age. It is left to the narrator to contain the monster he has unleashed.

The novel’s heroes have gone on to become representatives of two distinct types of American men: the disgruntled young, white male who feels emasculated in a neo-liberal world, and the preferred alpha-anarchist who does as he sees fit. Many of Durden’s quotes from the novel, made all the more famous by the film adaptation in 1999, are frequently quoted by alt-right websites. The novel, in fact, invented the alt right’s most famous insult: “snowflake.”

Play
Fight Club (1999).

The film adaptation, scripted by Jim Uhls, is a technical marvel. Directed by a creatively unhinged Fincher high on two back to back successes (Seven and The Game) and a $67 million budget, the Fight Club is bursting with frenetic energy, both in content and form. State-of-the-art computer graphics, immaculate production values, go-for-broke physical violence, an iconic soundtrack – Fight Club is, perhaps, one of the last original and risky big-budget productions bankrolled by a major studio.

The casting works wonders too. Edward Norton sinks his teeth into the role of an inwardly deranged man on the verge of breaking apart. Helena Bonham Carter lives and breathes her role as Marla Singer, a character best described by the critic Roger Ebert as a “chain-smoking hellcat”. But the most important reason for the film’s iconic appeal is Brad Pitt’s performance as Durden: one of America’s most attractive men, lecturing other men to reject false gods.

Fincher’s film works wonders especially because of how strongly it embraces the novel’s writing and spirit. The novel is a jaggedy work of literature, a fractured monologue of an insane man who needs to be institutionalised. It moves like a fever dream propelled by the rantings of a man constantly slipping in and out of a fugue. To translate the events in the book into a cohesive, Hollywood-style, three-act screenplay is a big feat. In doing so, screenwriter Uhls never sacrifices the perverse humour of the book or lets go of its most manic parts.

Play
Jim Uhls on screenwriting and adapting Fight Club.

The few changes made by Fincher and Uhls only make the story better. In the book, the narrator and Durden meet on a beach. The narrator dreams that Durden places five logs of wood in the sand under the sun to create the shadow of a hand and stares, Zen-like, at his work of art. It is a surreal movement, which if transported to the film, would have made audiences aware early on that Durden exists in the narrator’s imagination.

Palahniuk hints at the unreality of Durden’s existence right from the beginning – something the film avoids to make the big reveal have greater impact. That Durden is not real is made more evident by Palahniuk’s reluctance to describe Durden’s physicality, clothing and any palpable personality. At several times, the narrator and Durden reply for each other. The 20th chapter, where the narrator finally admits to himself that he has created Durden and is warning Singer, runs on for 10 pages and exhausts the story’s biggest “gotcha” moment by overexposition. The film, more trusting of the audience’s ability to suspend disbelief, leaves behind this moment and rushes towards the climax.

Play
Fight Club (1999).

The climax is where Fincher’s film gets better. The book adores Durden too much to give its narrator a chance at redemption. In the end, the narrator is in a mental asylum, but his minions in the outside world realise Durden’s vision. In the film, the narrator gets the courage to kill his toxic twin and move on.

Palahniuk’s novel is consumed by Durden. As Durden becomes stronger with each page, the narrator – the closest thing to the story’s moral core – begins to fade into nothingness. But to make Durden succeed in the film would have meant letting the wrong side win in this twisted class war. The movie takes no pleasure in showing how depraved Durden’s vision is in its last moments, unlike the book.

In the sequel to the novel, Durden takes over the narrator, creates a world-consuming end-of-days war, and is shown to be the mastermind behind the Islamic State, among other developments. That the film ends the way it does is as relieving as its commercial failure, which makes the prospect of a meaningless sequel based on Palahniuk’s Fight Club 2 impossible.

Play
Behind the scenes of Fight Club.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders

Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.

Bruges by Jan D_Hondt

Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.

A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.

Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.

Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.

The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.

Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.

Play

If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.

Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Visit Flanders and not by the Scroll editorial team.