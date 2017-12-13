tv series

‘Black Mirror’ season four is much of the same that still feels new

Written by Charlie Brooker, the dystopian anthology series is set to be released on Netflix on December 29.

by 
Black Mirror | Netflix

A running theme in Charlie Brooker’s dystopian anthology series Black Mirror is the stretching of the limits of human perception and its consequences. Some of the best episodes in the series (The Entire History of You, White Christmas) are centered on this theme. Similarly, in the fourth and latest season of Black Mirror, four out of six episodes are about people paying the price of augmenting their five senses through science. The results are surprisingly unique most of the time, and sometimes, repetitive.

The fourth season will be released on Netflix on December 29. Brooker has written all six episodes. (William Bridges is a co-writer on USS Callister).

An impressive list of directors have lent their talents to the series – John Hillcoat (The Proposition) has directed Crocodile, Jodie Foster (Money Monster) has directed Arkangel, TV regulars Tim Van Patten, Toby Haynes and Colm McCarthy have directed one each, and David Slade (30 Days of Night) has directed Metalhead, the only black-and-white episode of the series so far.

USS Callister is one of the finest Black Mirror episodes till date. At 95 minutes, it is the longest episode this season and is a mishmash of Star Trek, The Matrix and Escape from Alcatraz. Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad, the Fargo TV series) gives an excellent performance, oscillating between miserable and evil. In scope and scale, USS Callister breaks new ground for Black Mirror. The overriding sense of adventure also makes the episode stand apart from the usual techno-horror Black Mirror deals in.

Play
USS Callister.

Crocodile is an anti-whodunit in which the suspense lies in witnessing what a murderer can get away with, and for how long. The technology is almost a prototype of the one featured in season one’s The Entire History of You – a machine can record raw impressions of one’s memories of an event. Shot in Iceland, Crocodile is an immersive experience courtesy Hillcoat’s atmospheric direction. Andrea Riseborough gives the performance of the season here.

Play
Crocodile.

Metalhead is a horror tale about brute survival. Its sparse plot is complemented with loads of thrills. It works because of its pulpy B-movie pleasures rather than the charm of high-concept technology. Metalhead’s high-contrast, black-and-white cinematography makes it look like an inescapable nightmare.

Play
Metalhead.

Arkangel is about helicopter parenting gone badly wrong. Set in near-future America, a sophisticated surveillance tool becomes a barrier between a mother and a daughter over the course of many years. Rosemarie Dewitt brilliantly communicates the obsessiveness of an over-concerned mother.

Play
Arkangel.

Hang the DJ is an attempt to recreate the fuzzy, bittersweet San Junipero feeling. It revolves around an advanced dating system that maps out a person’s romantic relationships in advance. The episode may find its fans upon release but it also looks like the makers are trying to follow the season three formula of inserting a light-hearted story in the middle of a few serious ones. Nonetheless, Hang the DJ is a decent breather.

Play
Hang the DJ.

Black Museum, like White Christmas, combines three short stories held together by a larger story. Set in a ramshackle roadside museum of high-tech misdeeds, Black Museum features some dastardly gadgets put to use by wicked men. Though there is a plethora of ideas in Black Museum, it does not work well as the others, which are character-driven.

Play
Black Museum.

Once again, Black Mirror, turns out to be a triumph in anthology story-telling. However, after three seasons, a persistent feeling of conceptual and tonal sameness lingers over the series. The science fiction also appears to be far removed from present-day concerns, which takes out some of the urgency associated with Black Mirror’s best stories.

That said, Black Mirror is still one of the best-running series right now, and the only one of its kind that has filled the space left blank by The Twilight Zone.

Play
Black Mirror.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders

Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.

Bruges by Jan D_Hondt

Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.

A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.

Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.

Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.

The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.

Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.

Play

If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.

Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Visit Flanders and not by the Scroll editorial team.