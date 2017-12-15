Opening this week

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ film review: A wonderful space saga that leaves you wanting more

Rian Johnson directs the latest episode in the ongoing tale about good versus evil.

by 
Daisy Ridley in Star Wars: The Last Jedi | Lucasfilm

Call it Episode VIII or The Last Jedi, the newest instalment in the unfolding Star Wars saga is a feast for fan boys and fan girls of the space western franchise. The film, the second part in the Stars Wars sequel trilogy picks up from where Star Wars: The Force Awakens left off and can be confusing at times. But fans need not fret – Episode IX is expected to release in exactly two years.

Writer-director Rian Johnson’s story makes no consolations for newbies: you need to have watched The Force Awakens in order to truly understand the elements at work in The Last Jedi. The movie is a sequel, pure and simple, retaining the best of the past, but Johnson also brings in many new elements with inventiveness and humour. These include cute and quirky creatures, like the amphibious alien nun-like Caretakers, Porgs (miniature puffin-like creatures) and the Vulptices or crystal foxes.

Rey (Daisy Ridley), conflicted about her own identity and parentage, has found a mentor in Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Skywalker has exiled himself on a bleak and remote island. Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) has embraced the Dark Side and offered up his allegiance to Snoke (Andy Serkis), the leader of the First Order. Under the leadership of Leia (Carrie Fisher in her last performance in the role), the Resistance is on the run from a brutal attack by the First Order.

Most of the story tosses between the push and pull faced by these two characters who strongly feel the power of the Force. Indeed, emotion is the bedrock of The Last Jedi, whether in gently delivered tributes to Fisher (who died last December) or in the exploration of the complexities of identity and destiny.

The climax is visceral and wonderful, leaving you wanting more, in spite of an extravagant 152-minute run-time.

A fledgling romance seems a bit of a force-fit (no pun intended) and the contribution of a few characters remains on the fringe. But Poe (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew along with Joonas Suotamo) chip in with some funky cameos.

The styling, special effects, large set pieces and battles are mesmerising. There is a smart contradiction between the creaky old-school Death Star fighting machines – with a starring role for the Millennium Falcon – and the new age weaponry wielded by Snoke’s samurai-styled soldiers in stark red uniforms clashing a minimalistic hall. Droid BB-8’s role is amped up, and I loved it.

Ultimately, the story does revolve around succession and the last Jedi. Skywalker holds secrets and power: he’s part-Jedi warrior, part-trainer and part-guru. Adam Driver makes quite an impression as the beleaguered and conflicted Kylo Ren. He’s has the makings of an iconic villain, a fitting heir to Darth Vader’s legacy. With The Last Jedi, Johnson finds that sweet spot of reverentially seeing out the old to firmly make way for a new, perhaps final, space odyssey.

Play
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017).
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders

Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.

Bruges by Jan D_Hondt

Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.

A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.

Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.

Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.

The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.

Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.

Play

If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.

Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Visit Flanders and not by the Scroll editorial team.