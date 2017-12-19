Matt Damon panned for his #NotAllMen moment, Debra Messing asks him to ‘stay on track’

Actor Matt Damon’s assertion during an interview on Tuesday that there is not enough dialogue about the men in Hollywood who are not sexual predators was roundly criticised on Twitter.

Will and Grace star Debra Messing condemned the comment, writing. “Matt Damon- SERIOUSLY?...This is NOT the time to ask for a pat on the back.”

Matt Damon- SERIOUSLY? You are a smart man. A privileged, white man. This is NOT the time to ask for a pat on the back. How about we NOT celebrate men who are simply decent human beings. Stay on track, Matt. It’s not about you. https://t.co/mmdbqAUyP7 — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 18, 2017

In an interview to Business Insider as part of the promotions for his upcoming movie Downsizing, Damon said, “We’re in this watershed moment and it’s great but I think one thing that’s not being talked about is there are a whole s–-load of guys – the preponderance of men I’ve worked with – who don’t do this kind of thing and whose lives aren’t going to be affected.”

He added, “If I have to sign a sexual harassment thing, I don’t care, I’ll sign it. I would have signed it before. I don’t do that and most of the people I know don’t do that.”

Damon was commenting on the investigations into sexual harassment in Hollywood that began with the expose of producer Harvey Weinstein in October. After Weinstein was accused of multiple instances of sexual assault and rape, allegations of harassment and misconduct have emerged against several prominent personalities, including Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman, Jeffrey Tambor and James Toback.

Actress Rose McGowan and filmmaker-writer Jessica Ellis also criticised Damon’s remarks on Twitter.

Matt Damon is dense AF https://t.co/B9OKeh1WpG — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 18, 2017

Me: Oh my god, someone broke all of my dishes!

Matt Damon, crashing thru door: You should talk about people who don't break dishes. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) December 18, 2017

The actor was earlier criticised for saying that sexual harassment encompasses a “spectrum of behavior”. In an interview to ABC’s Peter Tavers last week, Damon had said, “We’re going to have to figure – you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?”

Damon’s comment had attracted criticism from his Good Will Hunting co-star and former girlfriend Minnie Driver. The actress told The Guardian that men like Damon cannot understand what abuse is like on a daily level. “I felt that what Matt Damon was saying was an Orwellian idea, we are all equal except that some us are more equal than others,” Driver said. “Put abuse in there...that all abuse is equal but some is worse.”

Actress Alyssa Milano had also delivered a blistering set-down to Damon in a series of tweets.

Dear Matt Damon,



It’s the micro that makes the macro.



(Thread) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 16, 2017

Damon’s latest comment also made him fodder for social media humour.

Matt Damon is like a Truman Show reboot about someone who doesn’t know he’s wrong 24 hours a day. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) December 19, 2017

Matt Damon giving interviews about sexual assault in Hollywood https://t.co/Ode8RMcPAJ pic.twitter.com/Qlmkbd0t3v — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) December 18, 2017

Matt Damon proving, once again, that nothing is more fragile than masculinity. https://t.co/8VtCAjzUVr — Cher (@thecherness) December 18, 2017