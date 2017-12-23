The year in review

Bollywood 2017: The 15 duds of the year, also known as Why Did they Even Bother?

A month-by-month parade of the films that were outright write-offs, including ‘Rangoon’, ‘Tubelight’, Haseena Parkar’ and ‘A Gentleman’.

by 
Tubelight | Salman Khan Films

Was 2017 the worst year for Bollywood? Not quite, but it did have a staggering number of egregious entertainers. Apart from dubious experiments, there were risk-free productions that smacked of an over-reliance on movie stars, the lack of attention to strong and effective screenplays, and dated ideas. Every month brought in a new source of sheer wonder at the hubris and laziness that sometimes characterise Bollywood at its blinkered best.

Ok Jaanu Casting is everything, it is said, and nowhere was this more evident than in Shaad Ali’s remake of Mani Ratnam’s Mumbai-set romance O Kadal Kanmani (2015). Blank-faced beauties Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur played the young couple pretending that they were not madly in love. The actors were hardly the only culprits: Ali flubbed his Hindi version despite replicating the original in nearly every way, and Gulzar’s off-key dialogue didn’t help matters.

Rangoon Vishal Bhardwaj’s period love triangle between a producer, his actress protege and her soldier lover was as underdeveloped as it was ambitious. The film was bursting with ideas – the early history of Hindi cinema, the place of women in a male-dominated world, the intersection of the personal and the political, the role of protest art in the freedom struggle – but collapsed early on under the weight of its self-importance. Apart from two fabulous versions of the song Yeh Ishq Hai, and efficient turns by Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan, the February release was yet another sign of the director’s difficulties in handling big-canvas ideas.

Play
Yeh Ishq Hai, Rangoon.

Begum Jaan Srijit Mukherji’s remake of his 2015 Bengali movie Rajkahini, set during August 1947 and focusing on a brothel conveniently located on the border between India and the newly formed Pakistan, featured several breast-heaving and screeching women flouncing about in the name of female empowerment. Chunky Pandey, playing a perversely cruel mercenary, topped the list of eye-rolling and foul-mouthed characters designed to shock but succeeding only in dulling the senses.

Meri Pyaari Bindu The Manic Pixie Dream Girl of the male imagination is one of Hollywood’s most annoying archetypes. This creature of whimsy and instability who breaks hearts before settling into domesticity needs to be banished along with the whimpering virgins of yore. And yet, there she was in Akshay Roy’s debut. Parineeti Chopra played the next-door neighbour whose indomitable sex appeal scarred Kolkata native Bubla (Ayushmann Khurrana) and drove him to typing up lurid pulp fiction on his fashionably distressed typewriter.

Sarkaar 3 The year is incomplete without a Ram Gopal Varma movie and the accompanying rant about the director’s unchecked free-fall from form. A sequel that nobody wanted, Sarkar 3 continued the adventures of Amitabh Bachchan’s Subhash Nagre, the hoodlum-turned-power broker who rules Mumbai in ways that have still not been understood. The underlit interiors, over-the-top villains, grim-faced women, ponderous tea ceremonies, and Bachchan’s near-parodic baritone were paraded yet again to no effect.

Half Girlfriend Mohit Suri’s adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s 2014 bestseller proved to be expendable as the source material. Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor lived up to their reputations as second-generation progeny who get the breaks that better actors deserve. Suri’s flat-footed direction ensured that all the contrivances and annoyances of Bhagat’s novel were faithfully transported on to the screen. The question of which is better, the book or the movie, didn’t have an easy answer this time round.

Begum Jaan. Courtesy Vishesh Films.
Begum Jaan. Courtesy Vishesh Films.

Raabta Dinesh Vijan’s directorial debut was a failed attempted to resurrect the dated reincarnation movie, the one in which star-crossed lovers separated in one birth are finally united in the next. Banker Sushant Singh Rajput and pastry shop owner Kriti Sanon pawed each other as a friendly comet hovered in the skies over Budapest, only to be separated by Jim Sarbh’s sepulchral businessman. The hamminess was matched every step of the way by the cheesiness.

Tubelight Kabir Khan’s unfortunately titled remake of the 2015 Hollywood film Little Boy was a classic example of bad decision-making all the way. The movie starred Salman Khan as Laxman, an overgrown man-child who believes in the power of miracles, Sohail Khan as his burly soldier brother who disappears during the 1962 Sino-Indian war, and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in her first and possibly final Bollywood appearance. The original movie was silly enough to begin with, and the real miracle of Tubelight is that somebody in Bollywood thought that Little Boy was worthy of a remake.

Play
Sajan Radio, Tubelight.

Mubarakan Comedies scored well with audiences this year, and we assume this had nothing to do with the anxiety that raged beyond the movie theatre’s doorstep. Anees Bazmee’s solid record of delivering light-on-the-brain laugh fests was absent from the London-set Mubarakan, starring Arjun Kapoor in a double role with no less than three heroines, Anil Kapoor as the embodiment of movie Punjabiness (loud, louder and loudest) and veterans Pavan Malhotra and Ratna Pathak Shah sweating it out in foreign climes.ٜ

Jab Harry Met Sejal Imtiaz Ali’s romance-on-the-road formula reached its final destination with the wholly dispensable saga of the romantic entanglement between a tour guide (Shah Rukh Khan) and a diamond merchant’s daughter (Anushka Sharma) in search of her missing engagement ring. The loss of the ring was a poor excuse to notch up traveller miles across Europe’s most camera-friendly cities and roll out a series of cliches about self-discovery and the meaning of true love. Jab Harry Met Sejal was Ali’s laziest movie till date, one that never went anywhere despite promising to reach somewhere.

Jab Harry Met Sejal. Courtesy Red Chillies Entertainment.
Jab Harry Met Sejal. Courtesy Red Chillies Entertainment.

Haseena Parkar Apoorva Lakhia’s hagiography of the sister of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim proved to be yet another nail in the coffin of the Mumbai gangster film genre. The movie starred Shraddha Kapoor as Parkar (who died of a heart attack in 2014 in Mumbai) and her real-life brother Siddhant Kapoor as Ibrahim. Packed with pantomime performances, shoddy writing, and an unearned valourisation of criminals, Haseena Parkar was somewhere at the top of the Why Did They Even Bother list.

Judwaa 2 David Dhawan’s 1997 hit Judwaa, which starred Salman Khan as identical twins, was an unacknowledged rip-off from the Jackie Chan starrer Twin Dragons. Judwaa 2 claimed to be a sequel, but was in many respects even closer to the source material. Varun Dhawan, attempting to channel Salman Khan and Govinda, jumped through the hoops as twins separated at birth and reunited after a series of screenwriting convulsions, but the material was too loud, dated, and sexist to count (its lowlights include non-consensual bottom pats and uninvited clinches).

A Gentleman As flat as its title, Raj and DK’s comedy-laced actioner tried to sell Sidharth Malhotra as the sexy and smouldering spy next door. Malhotra played a corporate drone who was actually a deadly mercenary in his previous avatar. Unmoved at the best of times even by the oomph-oozing Jacqueline Fernandez, Malhotra’s Rishi/Gaurav character took his cue from the listless script, which packed in action sequences, high-speed chases, pole dancing and jokes about afternoon sex to no avail.

Play
Bandook Meri Laila, A Gentleman.

Baadshaho The 1975 Emergency inspired two of the year’s most insipid films: Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar (released in July) and Milan Luthria’s September release Baadshaho. Revolving around a stash of royal treasure, double-cross and four thieves with honour, the heist thriller was memorable only for its supposedly sexy and slinky but ultimately howlarious moments: a leery gent modelled on Sanjay Gandhi; an underwire bra worn by Esha Gupta’s fatal female that came handy in lock-picking; Emraan Hashmi slithering about with Sunny Leone in a song desperately hoping to raise flagging spirits; Vidyut Jammwal’s abs-exposing Army officer; dialogue that equates “haraamis” and the Army.

Firangi Troubled television star Kapil Sharma’s famed comic timing and gift for sharp-tongued repartee were absent in his performance as a dim-witted villager trying to impress his lover’s family by seeking employment with the British. The period drama Firangi was unable to dispel doubts over Sharma’s leading man abilities, proving that his appeal is confined to the four corners of the television set.

Vidyut Jammwal in Baadshaho. Courtesy T-Series.
Vidyut Jammwal in Baadshaho. Courtesy T-Series.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders

Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.

Bruges by Jan D_Hondt

Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.

A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.

Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.

Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.

The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.

Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.

Play

If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.

Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Visit Flanders and not by the Scroll editorial team.