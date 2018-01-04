Entertainment News

‘Hotel Mumbai’, about the 2008 terrorist attacks, described as ‘emotionally electrifying’

The American publication ‘Variety’ lists director Anthony Maras as one of the filmmakers to watch out for.

by 
Dev Patel in Hotel Mumbai | Thunder Road Pictures

The filmmaker of an upcoming drama on the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai is on the American trade magazine Variety list of 10 Directors to Watch. In an interview with Variety, Hotel Mumbai director Anthony Maras talks about getting injured during the shoot in Mumbai and poring over hours of research to get the story right.

The four-day siege by Pakistani terrorists that started in Mumbai on November 26, 2008, and claimed over 160 lives, ranks as one of the deadliest such incidents in the world. The incident inspired Ram Gopal Varma’s The Attacks of 26/11 (2013) and Nicolas Saada’s French-language Taj Mahal (2015). Hotel Mumbai stars Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Jason Isaacs and Suhail Nayyar, and appears to be set largely at the Taj Mahal hotel, which was one of the deadliest sites of the attack.

Anupam Kher plays former Taj Mahal Hotel chef Hemant Oberoi in the movie, which has also been shot in Adelaide in Australia. Hotel Mumbai was premiered in the market section at the Berlin Film Festival in 2017, and will be released sometime in 2018.

Maras lost the tip of his thumb when it got lodged in a fan during the shoot, he told Variety. “Dev Patel, who stars in the film, found it on the ground of the bar while I was in the car with a cocktail napkin wrapped around my thumb going to a hospital 45 minutes away in the middle of the night in Mumbai,” Maras told the publication. “Dev wound up getting one of the top plastic surgeons in Mumbai to fix it as best he could.” Maras spent his recovery time on studying the rushes, which led to further shoots in Mumbai in January, he added.

Variety described the movie as “visually breathtaking”, “emotionally electrifying” and an “an edge-of-your-seat study on the effects of tragedy and violence on a group of strangers banding together in a fight to survive the unthinkable”.

Maras has to his credit the short films Azadi (2005), about Afghan refugees in Australia who have fled Taliban rule, and the award-winning The Palace, about a Cypriot family fleeing Turkish troops in 1974. Hotel Mumbai has been co-written by Maras and John Collee, and has been inspired by the 2009 documentary Surviving Mumbai. “The starting point was trying to honor the people who lived through this experience, and also the people who didn’t,” Maras told Variety.

Play
Surviving Mumbai (2009).
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders

Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.

Bruges by Jan D_Hondt

Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.

A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.

Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.

Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.

The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.

Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.

Play

If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.

Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Visit Flanders and not by the Scroll editorial team.