Awards season

From black on the red carpet to Seth Meyers as host: What to expect at the Golden Globes

The ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on January 7.

by 
The Shape of Water | Double Dare You Productions

The annual Golden Globe Awards that will be held on January 7 is exciting for many reasons this year: a star-studded line-up of nominations aside, the awards function will be the first such event of the year to bring the bigwigs of the American film industry under the same roof after the sexual harassment scandal that transfixed Hollywood in 2017.

Hosted by Seth Meyers, the Golden Globes will be simulcast for Indian audiences on Vh1, Colors Infinity and Comedy Central on Monday at 7.30am, along with a repeat show at 9pm.

Black on red

As a sign of protest against several sexual harassment allegations that have surfaced in Hollywood, actors, actresses and presenters announced in December they would be wearing black to show their solidarity with the women who have faced assault and rape in 2017.

The protest is part of Time’s Up, an initiative led by over 300 female Hollywood actors, producers, agents, writers, directors, in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein expose and numerous other sexual harassment allegations that surfaced in the past year.

The names in the initiative include Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria. “There’s a misconception that this is a silent protest,” Eva Longoria told The New York Times in an interview. “Instead of asking us who we’re wearing, they’ll ask us why we’re wearing black. We’re using that platform and using our voices to say we can change this ideology, and shatter the sexism that teaches men that women are less.” Actors and actresses at the event will also be seen wearing a ‘Time’s Up’ pin as a mark of protest.

Meyers, who will be making his debut as a host for the Golden Globes this year, acknowledged that it was an issue he had to address. “I don’t get the conga line started,” Meyers told The New York Times in an interview. “I’m not a great choice if the goal of the evening is just a celebration. But if we’re going to talk about what’s been going on lately, then I can bring something to the table.”

Play
Late Night with Seth Meyers (2017).

The big names

Guillermo Del Toro’s romantic fantasy film The Shape of Water is one of the frontrunners with seven nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director and Best Actress – Drama. Del Toro’s film is about a speech-impaired janitor (Sally Hawkins) who falls in love with a sea creature (Doug Jones).

HBO’s drama Big Little Lies took the most nominations in the television category, including Best Television Limited Series, Best Actress and Supporting Actress. Headlined by Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley, the show follows the complex lives of three wealthy mothers in a seemingly idyllic town.

Play
The Shape of Water (2017).

The major contenders in the Best Picture category include Steven Spielberg’s The Post and Martin McDonaugh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, both bagging six nominations each. Other nominees for Best Motion Picture – Drama include Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and Luca Guadagnino’s gay romance Call Me by Your Name.

Ridley Scott’s All The Money In The World received three nominations, including a Best Supporting Actor nod for Christopher Plummer and Best Director for Scott. After sexual harassment charges against Kevin Spacey surfaced, Scott replaced the disgraced actor with Plummer as the billionaire industrialist J Paul Getty in the film.

Daniel Day Lewis seems to be a shoo-in for Best Actor for Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread. His rivals are Timothée Chalamet for Call Me by Your Name, Tom Hanks for The Post, Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour and Denzel Washington for Roman J Israel, Esq. The Best Actress section include Jessica Chastain for Molly’s Game, Sally Hawkins for The Shape of Water and Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri among others.

Competing in the Best Animated Picture category are The Boss Baby, The Breadwinner, Coco, Ferdinand and Loving Vincent.

Play
Call Me By Your Name (2017).
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders

Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.

Bruges by Jan D_Hondt

Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.

A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.

Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.

Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.

The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.

Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.

Play

If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.

Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Visit Flanders and not by the Scroll editorial team.