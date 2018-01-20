Do Sun Music’s anchors deserve the hate for taking potshots at actor Suriya’s height?

Two female television anchors from Tamil channel Sun Music were attacked on Twitter on Thursday for making fun of actor Suriya’s height, reported The Newsminute.

On their show Franka Sollata (Speaking Frankly), a show that revels in light-hearted banter about celebrities and gossip about the film industry, anchors Niveditha and Sangeetha spoke about how filmmaker KV Anand has approached actor Amitabh Bachchan for his next film with Suriya.

“If Amitabh Bachchan sir agrees, this will be his first film in Tamil and it will be opposite Suriya,” Sangeetha says. At which point, Niveditha begins laughing. “Are there no other actors in Tamil?,” she asks. “I don’t understand. I don’t know what to say...I mean when he (Suriya) starred opposite Anushka Shetty itself, it was quite the height difference. Now with Amitabh Bachchan, I don’t know what will happen.”

Sangeetha completes the joke by saying, “He acted with Anushka by wearing heels. With Bachchan sir, he will need a stool.”

“Why stand and shoot at all,” adds Niveditha. “Let’s just take all the shots with the actors seated at all times.”

Worst worst worst

Even a mentally ill people can't even speak like this

We also warn you for this attitude@SunMusic ithoda niruthiko @sangeethas23 @NivedhithaVJ

Stop This!!!! pic.twitter.com/TvpYjpmT0U — Kollywood Times™ (@TimesKolly) January 18, 2018

This segment from the show, circulated extensively on social media, has been criticised by Tamil actors, producers and directors. Many have argued that the jokes amount to body shaming and have insisted the anchors issue an apology immediately.

Funny !! ???? Absolutely not. How unethical in the name of sense of humour. Totally senseless. pic.twitter.com/0e4netQd6s — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) January 18, 2018

#Rajini - Dark #Kamal - Short #Vijay - Dark again #Ajith - Fat #Vikram - Limps while chasing baddies #Suriya - Short again



If this is how you wanna describe our heroes, fine, go ahead!



They are the best of the entertainers and biggest of the stars! We love them! — S Abishek (@cinemapayyan) January 18, 2018

My daughter has been fighting this..... Body shaming. Judging people based on colour /size /looks even disability. Crying shame in what is considered humour today. — Mohan Raman (@actormohanraman) January 18, 2018

Mocking someone's personality is a shame and reflects lack of ethics and common sense!! This calls for an #UnconditionalApology ⬛️ @SunMusic https://t.co/7vPIVMh6C1 — rajsekarpandian (@rajsekarpandian) January 18, 2018

Some people need to learn the importance of being courteous. Is that too much to ask for? Commenting on someone's personality is demeaning and unwarranted. @SunMusic https://t.co/ZhIyzDOW5w — Vrinda Prasad (@vrindaprasad) January 18, 2018

We #KamalHaasan Fans Condemn @sangeethas23 & @NivedhithaVJ For Mocking #Surya Sir & Making Fun of his Physical Appearance & It Is Very Cheap Humor & We Should Not Encourage This, We Are Recommending @SunMusic Should Take Severe Action on Both of These VJs👇 https://t.co/0A4GjqEx8g — Kamal Haasan Fans (@KamalHaasanFans) January 19, 2018

Producer KE Gnanavel Raja, whose Studio Green bankrolled Suriya’s latest release Thaana Serndha Koottam, went a step further and even abused the two anchors, asking them to admit themselves to a mental hospital and spit on themselves. Producer SR Prabhu asked if no one in Sun Music is concerned about their “anchors’ brain development”. The women have been threatened even with acid attacks.

Dump ******** need to be treated in some mental hospital..look into the mirror and spit on yourself @sangeethas23 @NivedhithaVJ https://t.co/7vUClJ6WRt — Gnanavelraja (@kegvraja) January 18, 2018

Amidst the shower of abuse, which forced Nivedita to block some accounts, a few others have pointed out that it simply isn’t such a big deal after all, and that the show’s format encourages banter. Those offended could just choose to switch off their television sets.

There are more serious issues to worry about than this 😂😂😂😂 — girlhsp (@girlhsp) January 18, 2018

Trolling is part of their show if don't like it don't watch it. — Saran (@saranjoker007) January 18, 2018

Could it be that the film industry is overreacting? Surely, the worst crime committed by the anchors is that they cracked a silly joke, but can it really be described as body shaming? The outrage, anger and hate seem disproportional to the incident.

It is also rich that the anger is coming from an industry that, like other film industries in the country, has thrived on jokes about size, shape, gender, sexual orientation and disability for decades. What is so terrible about two anchors taking potshots at an actor’s height?

The incident proves yet again that actors are off-limits, demi-gods to never be criticised or lampooned in public. The rage stems from the larger culture of adulation and worship that forms the bedrock of the Tamil film industry. From fans and film crews to even publicists, nearly everyone is a part of a fan club that blindly worships its screen icons. It unthinkable that a hero can even mildly be made fun of. An actor, like his screen avatar, is flawless, macho and perfect, and beyond the pale of any kind of humour or criticism.

For instance, film critic Maaran was attacked and threatened with death, even by the film fraternity, for simply saying he did not enjoy watching actor Ajith’s 2017 thriller Vivegam. Similarly, the editor of the website The News Minute was attacked online and threatened with sexual violence by fans of actor Vijay for tweeting that she did not enjoy watching the actor’s 2010 film Sura.

What are the odds, then, of the female anchors from Sun Music getting away with their silly joke? Sadly, none.