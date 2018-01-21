The T-Series and Luv Films production Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has been bumped from February 9 to February 23, it was announced on Sunday. Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy, starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh, would have clashed with R Balki’s Pad Man and Neeraj Pandey’s espionage thriller Aiyaary. Pad Man was originally scheduled for January 25 alongside Padmaavat, but decided to bow out of the race last week, leaving the field open for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama.

Ranjan’s movie, about the bromance between Sonu and Titu that is threatened by the arrival of Sweety, now has to contend with the Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki. Abhishek Sharma’s Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, starring John Abraham and Diana Penty, was originally supposed to clash with Hichki, but will now be out on March 2.

“Given the recent developments of shift in release dates of few movies, T-Series and Luv Films have decided to now release their film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety on 23rd February,” a press release said. “The makers did not think it was beneficial for anyone if three films of this size release on the same date. Hence they decided to postpone.”