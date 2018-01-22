Following the huge success of Aamir Khan-led Dangal and Secret Superstar in China, the Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) will be released in the country on March 2.

Kabir Khan’s cross-border drama, which is also one of the biggest hits of Salman Khan’s career, will be released by Eros International and E Stars Films across 8,000 screens. This is Salman Khan’s first movie to open in China.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan revolves around a mute Pakistani girl (Harshali Malhotra) who strays into India and is found by Pawan (Salman Khan). Pawan decides to take her back home, and is helped by a Pakistani journalist (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) during the journey.

Play Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Owing to Aamir Khan’s popularity in China, Dangal ended up collecting up to Rs 1,200 crore in China. Secret Superstar, released on January 19 in the country, had a grand opening of Rs 21 crore by the afternoon of the first day, according to Variety. It went on to beat the Chinese release, Forever Young, in the opening weekend box-office collections by collecting Rs 172.5 crore.

Although Salman Khan is relatively less popular in China, E Stars CEO Allen Liu sounded hopeful. “There is high expectation and curiosity for the film post the success of recent Indian releases in China and the positive word of mouth Bajrangi Bhaijaan enjoys,” he told Variety.