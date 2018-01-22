Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh has played second fiddle to his co-actors in the Hindi productions Udta Punjab (2016) and Phillauri (2017). He is now headlining an ensemble cast in Chakri Toleti’s Welcome to New York.

The film, previously titled Golmaal in New York, is a comedy that also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Boman Irani, Lara Dutta and Riteish Deshmukh. Sushant Singh Rajput and Rana Daggubati appear in cameos.

Dosanjh plays a wannabe film actor while Sinha stars as a fashion designer. Dosanjh’s character is a a motormouth who thinks before he speaks and created awkward situations for those around him. In one scene, his character encounters the character played by Rajput and mistakes him to be Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Rajput played the cricketer in the 2016 biopic on Dhoni.

Karan Johar, who made his acting debut in Bombay Velvet (2015), plays double roles in Welcome to New York: himself and an underworld don. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jacky Bhagnani, Welcome to New York will be released on February 23, on the same day as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Hichki.