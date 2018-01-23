Priyanka Chopra starrer A Kid Like Jake will have its world premiere on Tuesday at the ongoing 2018 Sundance Film Festival. The movie will be screened at 9.30 pm local time at the Eccles Theatre, followed by daily screenings at other venues. The Sundance festival is being held in Park City, Utah till January 28.

Directed by Silas Howard, the movie is based on the acclaimed play of the same name by Daniel Pearle, who has also written the movie’s screenplay. It chronicles the story of a young boy, Jake, who does not conform to gender roles. As his parents, Alex and Greg, grapple with how best to raise Jake, their own marriage is put to the test.

Claire Danes and Jim Parsons play Alex and Greg respectively. Besides Chopra in a supporting role, the film also stars Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer, recently seen in Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water.

In an interview with Indiewire, Chopra said that she loved the screenplay because the story was topical, relevant and yet, everyone was scared of it because they could be using the “wrong terms” to comment about gender issues.

“What I love about this movie is that it doesn’t tell you the right way to treat gender issues but it gives a perspective,” Chopra said. “And it allows the parents’ characters to be afraid and say things that are not allowed to be said.”