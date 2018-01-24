After a collaborating on Hindi Medium, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar and Maddock Films founder Dinesh Vijan have signed a multiple-movie deal that includes a sequel to their 2017 critical and commercial success starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar.

Coming up first is Arjun Patiala, a buddy cop film starring Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma. The film is scheduled for a September 13 release. Sanon plays a journalist in the movie, who crosses paths with Dosanjh’s character, described by the producers as a “quirky small-town guy”.

“Working on Hindi Medium together was a fruitful association,” Kumar said in a press release. “This has enabled us to want to work more and more together. Arjun Patiala is a film that will make you smile, laugh and crack up.”

The producers will also announce a sequel to Hindi Medium, speculation over which has been doing the rounds for months. Hindi Medium was a satirical take on the education system in India, which places a premium on English language learning.