Entertainment News

Michael Bay developing Duke Nukem live-action film, John Cena tipped to star

One of the campiest video game characters of all time is getting his own movie.

by 
Duke Nukem Forever | 2K Games

Duke Nukem, the popular video game franchise, is all set for a big screen adaptation. The project is being set up by Platinum Dunes, a production company helmed by filmmaker Michael Bay. World Wrestling Entertainment superstar and occasional actor John Cena has been tipped to star in the titular role.

The Duke Nukem character first appeared in the 1991 video game of the same name. The character, described by video game magazine Retro Gamer as “the ultimate cheese hero, and a true remnant of 80’s action flicks”, is an overly masculine, politically incorrect, foul-mouthed, ultra-violent character who is mostly tasked with rescuing the world from aliens. His trademark look includes a blond flattop haircut, a red tank top, blue jeans, black army boots and Ray-Ban sunglasses that he refuses to take off at any point of the day. He is also seen constantly smoking a cigar.

Duke Nukem has been popular with women inside the game and, perhaps, as a commemoration to this aspect of his character, is shown to be running a strip club called The Ladykiller on the Las Vegas Strip in the 2011 game Duke Nukem Forever.

The character’s over-the-top histrionics and the dated aesthetics have made the game immensely popular among its fans. Duke Nukem has, so far, appeared in 19 video games.

Play
History of Duke Nukem.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.