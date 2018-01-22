Warner Bros, Dr Seuss Enterprises sign multi-movie deal, first up will be ‘The Cat in the Hat’

Warner Animation Group, a division of the Warner Bros studios, has reportedly partnered with Dr Seuss Enterprises to produce multiple films based on the children’s books and stories authored by German-American writer and cartoonist Theodor Seuss Geisel, under the pen name Dr Seuss. Their first film together will be an animated adaptation of Dr Seuss’s 1957 book The Cat in the Hat.
“Our Pictures Group is home to some of the world’s most popular film franchises, and we’re honored to add Dr Seuss titles to that roster,” Warner Bros Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said while announcing the partnership.
Dr Seuss Enterprises said it wants to retain the integrity of Dr Seuss’s work. “For generations, Dr Seuss has entertained and delighted children and adults alike with his whimsical tales,” president of Dr Seuss Enterprises Susan Brandt said. “Our partnership with Warner Animation Group continues those efforts by reimagining the beloved characters and stories for theater-going audiences, while keeping the integrity of Dr Seuss’s vision intact.”
The Cat in the Hat has previously been adapted for theatre, television and film. Key among these was the 2003 live-action film that starred Mike Myers as the titular Cat and Dakota Fanning.
Universal Pictures is also producing an animated film adaptation of Dr Seuess’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch as the furry green anti-holiday creature. The film is scheduled to be released on November 9.