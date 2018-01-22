Q’s ‘Garbage’ headed to Berlin International Film Festival

Garbage, directed by Qaushiq Mukherjee, will be the only Indian production to be screened at the Berlin International Film Festival this year. The film, which narrates the story of a young woman who is subjected to male violence, will have its world premiere in the festival’s Panorama section.
Garbage has been co-produced by Simran director Hansal Mehta and Odd Joint Films. Popularly known and credited as Q, Mukherjee is known for his controversial black and white film Gandu, which was screened at the Berlinale in 2011. Garbage stars Tanmay Dhanania, Trimala Adhikari and Satarupa Das.
The 86th Berlin International Film Festival will be held from Feburary 18 to 25, with German filmmaker Tom Tykwer presiding over the jury. The complete line-up for the panorama section, comprising 47 films from 40 countries, was announced on Thursday. Of these, 20 films will be screened in the scope of Panorama Dokumente, while 27 fiction films will be shown in the Panorama Special and the main programme. Apart from Garbage, 36 other films will have their world premiers at the festival this year.
The section will open on February 16 with Wolfgang Fischer’s nearly dialogue-free Styx, which narrates the story of a female doctor stranded somewhere between Europe and Africa after her sailing tour goes wrong.The line-up for the section includes 16 directorial debuts, such as Idris Elba’s eponymous adaptation of Victor Headley’s British cult novel Yardie. Other notable titles in the Panaroma section are Pedro Almodóvar’s documentary The Silence of Others, Cristian Mungiu’s Lemonade, Babak Jalali’s Land, and Ursula Meier’s Shock Waves – Diary of My Mind.