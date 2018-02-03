sexual harassment

Rose McGowan’s ‘Citizen Rose’ review: ‘Do I make you uncomfortable? Good.’

Though silly and promotional in parts, the series is powerful in the way that the actress and Harvey Weinstein accuser chooses to tell her story.

by 
Citizen Rose | E! Entertainment

Rose McGowan is very angry – and she wants the world to know.

The actress and activist has been one of the most vocal critics of Hollywood’s systemic sexism. She was one of the first people to speak up against film producer Harvey Weinstein, who now stands accused of sexual assault by more than 80 women. McGowan has taken her campaign forward through her recently launched memoir, Brave, and her documentary series Citizen Rose. The show was premiered on January 30 on E! network and will be followed by four more episodes over the next few months.

“I cannot tell you how enraged I am,” she says in the beginning of the episode. “Because it’s not just about me. It’s about anybody that’s ever been disbelieved.”

The episode offers a no-holds-barred glimpse into McGowan’s life in the days after she spoke up against Weinstein. It takes you back to the morning when the alleged rape happened – in 1997, at the Sundance Film Festival – and then into McGowan’s house, her room, her bathroom (she often directly speaks into the camera while sitting fully clothed in a bathtub, for reasons unclear) and into intimate and troubling corners of her life.

Play
Citizen Rose.

The series is powerful in all that McGowan says and doesn’t say. For instance, she refuses to take Weinstein’s name, constantly referring to him as “the Monster”. “I don’t like saying his name. The monster that is,” she explains. “He doesn’t deserve it. Doesn’t deserve my acknowledgement. You are beneath humanity. You don’t even get a name. Loser.”

Weinstein is not named in entirety even once in the episode. The montage of news coverage on the scandal beeps his surname out each time, referring to him only as Harvey. In every photograph, a black strip covers his eyes.

Her target is not only the disgraced producer, or the many others who have been accused of sexual misconduct in the days following the Weinstein scandal, but the culture of sexism in Hollywood as a whole.

McGowan, who was born into the Children of God sect, where her father was an influential figure, says she was taken from one cult into another – Hollywood. Both are abusive, she explains. In Children of God, the women worshipped men, opening them up to abuse. The male-dominated Hollywood industry is not very different, where women are sexualised and infantilised. “You get turned into a human Barbie doll,” she says.

Play
Citizen Rose.

Over the course of the episode, McGowan also touches upon various aspects of her personal life, including her strained relationship with her parents. McGowan says her father looked at himself as a god and she regarded him as human, which is why they never saw eye-to-eye. But in the years before his death, they grew close. We see the unresolved strains in their relationship play out when she visits his grave and apologises to him for not coming on a previous instance, because she was too mad at him.

Such moments makes you feel less a viewer and more a voyeur, someone who is not just looking at the family’s dirty linen but actively sorting through it. This is intentional. “Do I make you uncomfortable?” McGowan says at the start of the episode. “Good.”

But even as she lets the narrative go into uncomfortable spaces and into her many emotional troughs, McGowan is firmly in charge (she is one of the executive producers on the show). This is likely to prompt a healthy skepticism in the viewer. McGowan sees herself, her art, her work as part of a larger cause and movement. You see McGowan as the wild child who refuses to tread the line, McGowan who is fierce and brave and McGowan the activist who is spearheading a movement with universal resonance, in ways that sometimes reflect self-importance.

Yet, the show is powerful. After being a public figure without control over how she was portrayed, Rose McGowan is reinserting herself into the public eye, but on her own terms.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Is your dependence on your maid a decade too outdated?

Home appliances have become more sophisticated and custom-designed to meet the needs of the Indian consumer.

Behind every smooth-running household is usually a domestic help. The maid has been a boon - after all, its she who takes care of the food, dirty dishes, the dusty floor and the piling laundry. She shares the burden of chores that fall upon homemakers and working professionals alike.

But domestic helps don’t come without stress and need some supervision. Since most domestic helps work at several households, the time crunch often causes a lot to be desired from their service. Dipali is very particular about her kitchen operations and repeatedly finds herself insisting on proper scrubbing to remove stains from hard to reach areas like grooves, handles etc. Vibha, meanwhile, struggles with getting her domestic help to spend an extra few minutes on proper rinsing. She doesn’t want her family eating out of utensils containing residual soap traces. Gargi has resorted to saving fragile dishes for a more delicate rinse later with her own hands, having had one too many experiences with broken crockery. All of them keep only a part of their detergent reserves by the sink to avoid wastage. While they are grateful for all the help they get, they resent the hovering around to ensure their instructions are being followed.

For working professionals trying to achieve work-life balance, this means they aren’t quite free from domestic responsibilities. Supervision eats into their free time and confrontations over their grievances get more and more stressful. The search for a replacement is so daunting that most are grateful they have at least some help at home.

But why are domestic helps still relied on to perform a whole host of household tasks when labour-saving alternatives for some chores have been available for several years?

Take hand washing of dishes for example. Alternatives to this have been around decades - but there has always been a deep distrust of dishwashers among Indian homeowners. Despite the hassles of a domestic help, it is widely believed that a dishwasher simply cannot match up to the friction of a scrubber and soap driven by a pair of determined hands. “Ever seen a recently cooked-in kadhai?”, “Dishwashers are too foreign to be able to deal with a kadhai”, “What’s the point of pre-rinsing?”…and so on. The misconceptions about dishwashers still linger.

While these concerns weren’t unfounded once, the current generation of dishwashers have evolved greatly. Take the pre-rinsing myth for example. Modern dishwashers do not require pre-rinsing at all, further reducing human effort. Dishwashers also consume a fraction of the amount of water used in manual washing – maids commonly leave the tap running during the entire time they wash dishes leading to a lot of wastage. Dishwashers have also become quite versatile and allow for greater flexibility. Lighter loads and quicker time cycles are a possibility now - useful options for the busy professionals. The maximum gains are on the hygiene front. Eliminating the need for scrubbers and cleaning sponges, which are known bacteria hotbeds, dishwashers effectively sanitise the utensils by heating water to temperatures starting at 40C. The biggest myth, perhaps, surrounds the cost-effectiveness of dishwashers. They actually utilise much less energy than is commonly thought, between 1-1.05 kW/wash, and ought to ease any concerns about spikes in the electricity bill.

But what good is a dishwasher in an Indian kitchen if it can’t do justice to a soiled kadhai? Dishwashers, such as the range offered by Bosch, are in fact fast adapting to the unique needs of Indian cooking. The hallowed pair of hands are replaced by several programmes, most notably the Intensive Kadhai programme which uses increased water pressure to tackle stubborn oil and masala stains that are the mainstay of Indian cooking.

On the other hand, the HalfLoad option allows for fewer, lightly soiled utensils to be washed for when you desperately wish to check off the minor tasks on the to-do list. Bosch dishwashers have also been designed keeping Indian utensils in mind. The spacious baskets can accommodate bulky kadhais, tavaas, patilas and pressure cookers, as well as other stainless-steel utensils, microwave-safe plastic, melamine, ceramic and glassware from your kitchen arsenal.

With Bosch dishwashers, you get spotlessly clean and dry kitchenware, making the oily sheen, discoloured vessels and residual soap traces a memory of the past. With the chore of dishwashing reduced to just the loading of dishes, you can use your time previously spent on washing dishes or supervising your maid to activities you really care about; and all this along with noiseless operation, and water and energy savings. Opt for a life of #NoMoreDishStress with Bosch dishwashers. Click here to learn more. To schedule a dishwasher demo, call 1-800-266-1880.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.