‘Ima Sabitri’, ‘The Cinema Travellers’ among winners at Films Division documentary festival

The Mumbai International Film Festival or Documentary, Animation and Short Films also awarded ‘Aaba’ and ‘Santhal Family to Mill Recall’.

by 
Ima Sabitri | Masek Mangal Films

The Cinema Travellers and Ima Sabitri were among the winners at the Mumbai International Film Festival for Documentary, Animation and Short Films, which concluded on Saturday.

The Silver Conch for the Best Documentary (under 60 minutes) in the National Competition section went Bobo Khuraijam’s Ima Sabitri. The Manipuri documentary explores the life of the theatre legend Sabitri. The Silver Conch for the Best Documentary (above 60 minutes) was bagged by Santhal Family to Mill Recall, RV Ramani’s chronicle of a 2015 art show dedicated to the legendary sculptor Ramkinkar Baij.

The Film and Television Institute of India production Sakhisona, directed by Prantik Basu, won the Silver Conch for the Best Short Fiction under 45 minutes.

Play
Ima Sabitri.

In the International Competition category, Are You Sleeping, Brother Jakob won the highest honour, the Golden Conch. Directed by Stefan Bohun, Are You Sleeping, Brother Jakob follows four brothers who revisit the suicide of their sibling.

The Certificate of Merit for the Second Best Documentary in the section was given to The Cinema Travellers. The film, by Shirley Abraham and Amit Madheshiya, explores the travelling cinemas tradition in Maharashtra. The Cinema Travellers, which has been shot by Madheshiya, also won the Best Cinematography award in the National/International Competition section.

The Best Sound Design award went to Pinja Mustajoki for the Finnish film My Secret Forest and the prize for Best Editing to Kislay for InstaStories.

Play
The Cinema Travellers.

In the Best Short Fiction Film in the international competition, the Silver Conch was shared between Aaba, directed by Amar Kaushik, and My Turn, by Korean director Nakyung Kim.

The Pramod Pati Special Jury Award in International Competition was awarded to the Films Division production I Am Bonnie, directed by Satarupa Santra, Farha Khatun and Saurabh Kanti Dutta.

The Silver Conch for the Best Animation Film in the National Competition went to Tokri (The Basket), directed by Suresh Eriyat.

Two films were recommended for a Certificate of Merit: Naachi Se Baanchi by Biju Toppo and Meghanath, and I’m Jeeja, by Swati Chakraborty.

Shreyas Dasharathe’s Bismaar Ghar won the Best Student Film in the National Competition section. The Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari Award for Best Debut Film went to Beloved by Ranjan Chandel.

Play
I’m Jeeja.
