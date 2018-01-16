Quentin Tarantino under fire for endangering Uma Thurman’s life on ‘Kill Bill’ sets

Following Uma Thurman’s accusations of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein, Quentin Tarantino is now facing the heat for putting the actress in physical peril during the shoot of Kill Bill in Mexico. The revenge saga was released in two parts in 2003 and 2004.

In a New York Times report published on Saturday, Thurman detailed how Weinstein tried to sexually assault her and then threatened to sabotage her career. She also spoke of how Tarantino, with whom Thurman and Weinstein shared a creative and professional partnership, brushed off her allegations against the powerful producer.

What also made Tarantino the other villain of the story was his decision to force Thurman into driving a convertible on her own rather than using a stunt double despite her reservations for a scene in Kill Bill. Thurman had been warned that the car might not be working properly. As she drove the vehicle, it drifted off the road and hit a palm tree. In a video produced by a camera attached to the back of the car, it is revealed that Thurman was stuck for some time before the crew arrived to rescue her.

Thurman tried to obtain the footage from the production company Miramax Pictures, headed by Weinstein. Miramax allegedly wanted Thurman to sign an undertaking that she would absolve the company from the consequences of her experience, but she refused. Thurman got her hands on the video 15 years later, and it was posted along with her New York Times interview.

Twitter has been ablaze with rage against Tarantino for putting Thurman in a harmful situation, with Hollywood personalities such as Judd Apatow and one of the prime accusers in the Weinstein scandal, Asia Argento, weighing in.

What has also put Tarantino in a spot is Thurman’s revelation that for a scene in Kill Bill, the director stepped in to spit on her face (Michael Madsen’s character Budd is seen doing it in the film). Tarantino also choked Thurman with a chain in the sequence involving Chiaki Kuriyama’s Gogo character.

In 2009, Diane Kruger alleged that Tarantino had choked her during the shoot of Inglourious Basterds because the director felt that the assigned actor wasn’t doing it right.

When violence against women is used as a plot device to make the characters stronger then we have a problem. It is not empowering to be beaten and raped, yet so many films make it their 'pheonix' moment for women. We don't need abuse in order to be powerful. We already are. — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 4, 2018

Directors inserting themselves into a scene depicting abuse is crossing a boundary. How can an actor feel safe when your director is strangling you? — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 4, 2018

FUCK TARANTINO FOREVER — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) February 3, 2018

Weinstein and Tarantino, what a pair! A serial rapist and a near murderer. It’s no fucking joke what these abhorrent criminals did to Uma Thurman, before and after #KillBill. They put her life, her dignity, her sanity in danger. Burn in hell you sick fucks. pic.twitter.com/VpD2oT1ETZ — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) February 3, 2018

So if an actress had to be choked or spat on for a scene, Tarantino had to be the one to do it. Yes that is fucked up. — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) February 4, 2018

Also: I was troubled by Tarantino even before Uma Thurman's interview, but the fact that she's now the second woman (+ Diane Kruger) to say Tarantino choked her on set is scary, as we know that strangulation is the primary indicator that domestic violence will escalate to murder. — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) February 4, 2018

The new revelations have helped resurface Kill Bill actress Daryl Hannah’s claim that Weinstein sexually harassed her. Hannah had reportedly informed Tarantino about the assault, which took place during the Italian premiere of Kill Bill: Volume 2, but he ignored it. Tarantino had previously expressed regret that he was aware of Weinstein’s behaviour with women, but did nothing to stop him.

Tarantino also ignored Daryl Hannah’s complaints when she was harassed by Harvey Weinstein.They kicked her off the press tour.Nobody helped her. And now Tarantino is going to make a movie about Polanski. Why is someone financing this? This is why Weinstein wasn’t stopped. $$$$ https://t.co/WlSVFEoVN4 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 3, 2018

Tarantino’s ultraviolent cinema, in which insult and injury do not spare women, has been criticised over the years. Thurman’s account has re-ignited debates around the level of violence and profanity in his movies, especially against black characters.

This is exactly my problem with Tarantino. He glorifies violence against women and people of color, makes an industry out of movies centered on violence towards minority groups, and gets called a "genius" for it. That's the kind of regressive junk we need to cut out. https://t.co/RDKt9rhBu9 — Heidi N Moore (@moorehn) February 4, 2018

You can feel behind this Twitter nuke of Tarantino years of pent-up hate of a talented filmmaker. His transgressive cinema has always rubbed large sections of Hollywood the wrong way. Now, they’re having their revenge. — Robert Koehler (@bhkoe) February 5, 2018

I'm sorry anyone who is shocked by the fact that Tarantino is an asshole & misogynist has not been paying attention. His films have been a textbook of toxic masculinity for DECADES & his sneering ugly-ass face is the face of a man who gets off on power over women. Full stop — zennie (@zennie_fic) February 4, 2018

We should’ve known Tarantino was abusing actresses on set as sadistic cinematic ritual from Kerry Washington. She said “if this movie goes on for a week longer I’m not going to survive it.” Had to have her parents come down & had a therapist on speed dial. — Nereyda (@TwittaHoney) February 4, 2018