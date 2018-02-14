Before they reunite for the second season of their popular web series Little Things, Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal offer a quick glimpse into the life of a young urban couple in a short video. Released ahead of Valentine’s Day and titled “Little Things Couples Do”, the video by digital content platform Filter Copy is an interpretation of all things big and small that define young love.

The video travels into the home of Dhruv and Kavya and shows them engage in banter over dressing up and dining. Dice Media’s Little Things traces the emotional evolution of a live-in relationship in a big city. Production on a second season is underway.

Palkar first came into the spotlight courtesy a viral YouTube video of her singing the Marathi song Hi Chal Turu Turu to the beats of actress Anna Kendrick’s Cups from the movie Pitch Perfect (2012). She also starred in the web series Girl In The City as Meera Sehgal, a young woman who moves to Mumbai in search of a new life.