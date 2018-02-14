Varun Dhawan and newcomer Banita Sandhu look introspectively into the distance as romantic music plays in the background in the teaser for Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming romance October, released on Wednesday to coincide with Valentine’s Day. October is scheduled to come out on April 13.

Written by Juhi Chaturvedi, the film also features Rohit Sukhwani and Pragya Shrivastava. Production on the movie began in September and was reportedly wrapped up in 38 days.

In an interview to the Hindustan Times last year, Sircar described the the film was an “unusual, unconventional kind of a story” and said it had been inspired from an incident he read about in a newspaper clipping.

Sircar most recently directed Deepika Padukone-starrer Piku (2015), also written by Chaturvedi.