The trailer of Sudhir Mishra’s Daas Dev is replete with punchy dialogues, swaggering politicians, powerful guns and assorted acts of violence. The movie will be released on March 23.

Daas Dev plucks Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s self-destructive titular character from the 1917 novel Devdas and places him in the political landscape of contemporary Uttar Pradesh.

In a style reminiscent of Dev D (2009), Anurag Kashyap’s adaptation of Chattopadhyay’s novel, the trailer sketches a rough portrait of the three protagonists. Rahul Bhat plays the petulant and power-hungry Dev, Richa Chaddha plays his childhood friend and love interest Paro, while Aditi Rao Hydari essays the role of Chandni, based on the courtesan Chandramukhi from the original work. The film also features Mukkabaaz actor Vineet Kumar Singh, Vipin Sharma, Saurabh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap in key roles.

Sidharth P Malhotra’s Hichki starring Rani Mukherjee is also slated to be released on March 23.