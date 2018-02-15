Anushka Sharma is suitably haunting in the trailer for her upcoming horror film Pari. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty. The film will be released on March 2.

The trailer shows Chatterjee’s character taking in the titular character, played by Sharma, who keeps the audience guessing whether she is the hapless victim or the devil incarnate. Meanwhile, Kapoor’s character is wholly sinister in his determination to kill Pari.

The film has been produced by Sharma’s Clean Slate Films and Prernaa Arora’s KriArj Entertainment. Anupam Roy, who earlier scored Shoojit Sircar’s Piku (2015), is the music director.