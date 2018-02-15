The India release of Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds has been pushed to April 20 from its initial date of March 23. Produced By Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, the film marks the debut of its lead performers, Malavika Mohanan and Ishaan Khatter, the younger brother of actor Shahid Kapoor. It also Majidi’s first Indian production.

Zee Studios business head Sujay Kutty said in a press statement that the India release date had been changed so that the film could get a simultaneous worldwide release. “The demand internationally like India has grown manifold and to ensure that we create a single release window across the globe for a movie of this stature from such a renowned and respected film maker like Majid Majidi, it was but natural to have a date which works across the globe,” Kutty said.

Beyond The Clouds traces the relationship between two siblings against the backdrop of Mumbai’s slums. Co-written by Majidi and Mehran Kashani, Beyond The Clouds also features Gautam Ghose, GV Sharada, Dhwani Rajesh, Amruta Santosh Thakur and Shivam Pujari. Vishal Bharadwaj assisted on the Hindi dialogue of the film.

The film was premiered at the BFI London Film Festival in October 2017 and was also screened at International Film Festival of India, Goa, in November.