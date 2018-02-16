Amazon Prime Video has released a teaser for its upcoming music reality show The Remix, which will be premiered on its website on March 9. Touted as Amazon Prime’s first unscripted original series, the show will feature 10 teams, each comprising a DJ and a singer, that produce and perform remixes of Bollywood songs. The Remix, hosted by Karan Tacker, will be judged by singer Sunidhi Chauhan, composer Amit Trivedi and DJ Nucleya.

The teaser offers glimpses of performers in front of the judges and an enthusiastic audience. The show is based on a format developed by Turkey’s Global Agency, which has so far been adapted in 15 countries across Asia, Africa and Europe.

The Remix has been created and produced by Greymatter Entertainment.

Play The Remix.

The Remix is the first of several upcoming reality shows planned by Amazon Prime. In the pipeline are Jestination Unknown, which follows comedian Vir Das his friends on their visits to various Indian cities, and an untitled nationwide hunt for India’s next big stand-up comic. The platform also recently announced the reality show Skulls and Roses, hosted by Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman, in which couples will be relocated to an island and tested through a series of challenges.