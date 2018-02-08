Ashwin Sanghi bestseller ‘The Krishna Key’ to be adapted into movie, web series

Ashwin Sanghi’s best-selling thriller The Krishna Key will be adapted into a movie and a web series, Eros International announced on Monday.
“The series is in initial stages of development with talent to be finalised soon,” said a press releases. “Eros is planning its release in 2019.” The series will be streamed on Eros Now.
The novel straddles a mythical past and the present. “…the arrival of a murderer who executes his gruesome and brilliantly thought-out schemes in the name of God is the first clue to a sinister conspiracy to expose an ancient secret, Krishna’s priceless legacy to mankind,” read the novel’s official synopsis. “Historian Ravi Mohan Saini must breathlessly dash from the submerged remains of Dwarka and the mysterious lingam of Somnath to the icy heights of Mount Kailash, in a quest to discover the cryptic location of Krishna’s most prized possession. From the sand-washed ruins of Kalibangan to a Vrindavan temple destroyed by Aurangzeb, Saini must also delve into antiquity to prevent a gross miscarriage of justice.”
Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer at Eros International, said in the press release, “We are very excited to have acquired the rights to Ashwin’s bestselling book which delves beautifully into Indian history and mythology and at the same time blending well with the contemporary world and we anticipate it to be a perfect premise to explore for the big screen and an original series adaption.”
Sanghi’s novels include The Rozabal Line, Chanakya’s Chant and Sialkot Saga. In an interview in 2015 with Scroll.in, he had described his approach: “If one can construct a story that appeals to both segments, you possibly have a winner. I have always maintained that Myth + History = Mystery.”
Books and Ideas
Author interview
Ashwin Sanghi on the secret of his success