‘Black Panther’ sweeps global box office, impresses Indians too

Marvel Studio’s Black Panther has leapt to Rs 22 crore in net collections at the Indian box office on the fourth day since its release, distributor Disney reported. Directed by Ryan Coolger, the Chadwick Boseman-starrer chronicles the events following T’Challa return to Wakanda as its king after the events of Captain America: Civil War. Black Panther also features Micheal B Jordan, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, and Daniel Kaluuya in prominent roles.
The eighteenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther has reportedly earned more than $404 million in 48 markets worldwide, in the fifth highest opening weekend gross of all time. It is also the biggest debut by an African American director. The film launched at the top position in almost all markets, and has already overtaken the entire run of Justice League, Captain America: The First Avenger, Thor, Ant-Man and Iron Man in the United Kingdom.
“Disney-Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ is re-writing the record books, topping ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ for the second-highest four-day domestic opening of all time, with $242 million at 4,020 North American locations,” Variety reported. The movie has “grossed the second-highest four-day total of all time”, behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens at $288.1 million, the publication added.
Disney also reported on Tuesday that the international total has reached $184.6 million to lift the worldwide take to $426.6 million, led by South Korea at $27.1 million and the UK at $26.7 million.
Black Panther currently holds a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer after 299 reviews. Several prominent personalities, including former American first lady Michelle Obama and Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins, have taken to Twitter to praise the film.