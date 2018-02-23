Amidst news of his political career, Rajinikanth’s next film project has been announced. On Friday, Sun Pictures said that Rajinikanth will headline their next production, which will be directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The new movie is likely to be out in 2019.

Two films featuring the Tamil star will hit the screens this year: Shankar’s 2.0, the sequel to Enthiran (2010), and Pa Ranjith’s Kaala, which is scheduled to be released on April 27. 2.0 does not have a release date yet.

Subbaraj’s filmography includes Pizza (2012), Jigarthanda (2014), Bench Talkies (2015) and Iraivi (2016). Subbaraj’s dialogue-free thriller Mercury, starring Prabhudeva, is scheduled to be released on April 13.