Legendary screen icon Sridevi’s untimely death at the age of 54 in Dubai has shocked the Indian film fraternity. Sridevi was in Dubai to attend the wedding of her nephew, the actor Mohit Marwah, and had stayed behind after the return of her husband Boney Kapoor and her daughter Khushi.

The tributes poured in, from collaborators and filmmakers to admirers of her acting and her work ethic.

I’m shocked and very disturbed. I’ve lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them #RIPSridev ... you will be missed. — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) February 25, 2018

Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 25, 2018

Shocked beyond words to hear about the sad and untimely demise of #Sridevi. A dream for many, had the good fortune of sharing screen space with her long ago and witnessed her continued grace over the years. Thoughts and prayers with the family. RIP 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 25, 2018

Just woke up to the terrible news of Sridevi passing. My heart goes out to her family. The world has lost a very talented person who left behind a huge legacy in film. #RIPSridevi — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 25, 2018

Sridevi’s sudden passing away has left me in deep shock. Can’t imagine how such a bubbly person, a wonderful actor, is no more.She has left a void in the industry that cannot be filled. Boney is a good friend & I’ve seen their daughters grow up. My prayers are with the family🙏 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 25, 2018

The brightest Star is gone.. #Sridevi .. — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) February 25, 2018

One of the main reasons for me coming into films was my desire to see her up close in real ..Kshanakshanam film was my love letter to Sridevi https://t.co/hsxyNeOmRR pic.twitter.com/feSm4ErxCG — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 25, 2018

SriDevi .. gone. It's like an era is over. Like life turning a new chapter. A beautiful story just ended. An amazing spirit just vanished leaving us with amazing love and incredible grief. #Sridevi — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 25, 2018

Woken up to this tragic news. Absolute shock. Sad. Heartfelt condolences to Boney and their two daughters! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2018

Still can’t believe it. She was truly iconic. Shocked. #Sridevi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 25, 2018

1983 - #Sridevi ji starrer movie #Sadma shocked us.. left us in tears.. the pain was real. And 35 years later, once again she gave us Sadma.. shocked us...left us in tears.. and again the pain is very real. My deepest condolences to #BoneyKapoor ji & the family. RIP 🙏🏻 — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) February 25, 2018

Shocked stunned. Still see her laughing talking. Unbelievable. Actor par excellence. A school in herself.. learnt so much from her. Still can’t believe it . A huge loss. #Sridevi — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) February 25, 2018

My favorite all time films , Chandni , Chaalbaaz , Mr India , Lamhe ... I used to watch Sridevi my favourite actress .. mesmerized .. cute, doll like , sexy , sad , funny .. you name it she did it !! Magic on screen !! — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 25, 2018

When we named our daughter Jahnavi .. I had called up Sriji to say ,my baby had the same name as her daughter ..!!☺️💕😣...... how time... and life .. fly ..🙏 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 25, 2018

Can’t believe it, my most fav actress #Sridevi ji is no more. It’s a huge loss. Met her so many times in last couple of months and she was always so kind and gracious. You’ll be missed ma’am. We all love you and very proud of you and your achievements. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) February 25, 2018

She came. She saw. She conquered.

And went back to the heavens from where she came. RIP Sridevi garu.IRREPLACEABLE pic.twitter.com/NB4GozzWYi — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) February 25, 2018

Shocked to Hear the Demise of Iconic actress Sridevi Garu ! Really Sad News . Condolences to Her Family , Near & dear ones . #Sridevi — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 25, 2018

Nothing makes sense. I have no words.. just completely shocked. RIP Sri Devi. My icon forever. Love you. — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 25, 2018

This is how I will always want to remember #Sridevi - Happening, Vibrant, Brilliant, Beautiful, Bestest and Unique.🙏🙏 #QueenOfIndianCinemaSridevi pic.twitter.com/Om4Yi0IbxR — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 25, 2018

Did not know that GODDESSES can be no more!!

Just CANNOT believe it!!

RIP #Sridevi ji !

My deepest condolences to Boney ji and family!! — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) February 25, 2018

Ye Lamhe , ye pal hum har pal yaad karenge.. ye mausam chale gaye toh hum fariyad karenge.. #RIPSridevi — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018